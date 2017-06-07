WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:47 am
Jemmo






Yes they would have costed it to but I didn't want to type out a whole balance sheet, particularly when I am guessing numbers. If they'd have come back and said top two would cost £4M they'd have been told to hop it, they must have thought the amount that was claimed to be needed was available and potentially good value

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:48 am
Moonshine






It all depends on the dialogue between the CEO of the Dons and The CEO of Club Doncaster IMO. If they have the same sort of set up that the football side has with Mr Ferguson (which appears to work) then I am fine with that. Does Mr Hall control the finance side of the Dons on his own is what I would ask or is it a joint effort between the two CEO's?

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:37 pm
Stand-Offish






Apart from Geoff who likes company accounts does anyone on here know the amounts we are spending and what other clubs are spending?
Because it all still seems a bit of a fag packet calculation.
We are discussing unknown amounts.
Is Carl Hall an accountant now along with Gary Thornton?

I've laboured the point too long.
I am passed caring how much money they claim to spend.

They are doing OK, but top two they ain't.
Irrespective of whether Baldwin's claim actually means anything, which I doubt.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:46 pm
weighman




You have to rely on what we are told each season , I am sure there is some spin .

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:16 pm
Double Movement






I don't suppose we'll never really know how our budget compares to other clubs but the thing we can judge the club by is whether they're on track with their five-year plan. We were told there was a five-year plan and if it's not achieved we will deserve some answers.

On a slightly different note, Carl said in a recent In The Dugout that he thought the club could really go places once we get out of this league. Personally I think that the hard work begins once we get out of this league. If League One is a tough place to be, the Championship is a very, very tough place to be. Life won't get easier after promotion, it'll get a whole lot more difficult. I would imagine the budget needed to survive will be considerably greater than the budget we're spending now.

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:39 am
Jemmo






I have no idea what a budget is for us or anyone at any level of RL to be honest. The figures I put above were just for the sake of illustration and not based on anything. I'd expect Carl to know how much it costs to run a club, and how much money equates to how many/what calibre of player.

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:41 am
Jemmo






Double Movement wrote:
I don't suppose we'll never really know how our budget compares to other clubs but the thing we can judge the club by is whether they're on track with their five-year plan. We were told there was a five-year plan and if it's not achieved we will deserve some answers.

On a slightly different note, Carl said in a recent In The Dugout that he thought the club could really go places once we get out of this league. Personally I think that the hard work begins once we get out of this league. If League One is a tough place to be, the Championship is a very, very tough place to be. Life won't get easier after promotion, it'll get a whole lot more difficult. I would imagine the budget needed to survive will be considerably greater than the budget we're spending now.


In many respects I've thought for a few years that it is harder to get out of this division than stay in the one above. We got out at the right time when we won the league but like mugs got pulled back in again

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:05 pm
Double Movement






Jemmo wrote:
In many respects I've thought for a few years that it is harder to get out of this division than stay in the one above. We got out at the right time when we won the league but like mugs got pulled back in again


What makes you think that Jemmo? Do you think it's easier to attract better quality players in the league above?
