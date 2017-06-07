I don't suppose we'll never really know how our budget compares to other clubs but the thing we can judge the club by is whether they're on track with their five-year plan. We were told there was a five-year plan and if it's not achieved we will deserve some answers.



On a slightly different note, Carl said in a recent In The Dugout that he thought the club could really go places once we get out of this league. Personally I think that the hard work begins once we get out of this league. If League One is a tough place to be, the Championship is a very, very tough place to be. Life won't get easier after promotion, it'll get a whole lot more difficult. I would imagine the budget needed to survive will be considerably greater than the budget we're spending now.