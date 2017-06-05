Double Movement

Question: Why have we fell behind with the five-year plan

Gavin B Reply: The wage budget is well in advance of what was projected within the five-year plan, the owners will always look to support the club in any way they can. Each year we must submit three levels of budget, a mid table budget, a top five budget and a top two budget. The owners without fail have provided us with a top two budget.



Does this mean the Dons submit three different budgets to Club Doncaster for approval?



I'm confused as to why any club that has a 5-year-plan to get into Super League would consider having a budget that was less than adequate to at least win promotion from League One in the current season? If the 5-year-plan is still the target, we can't afford to loiter in League One for much longer or else the 5-year-plan is dead in the water.



Even with a massive budget after getting promoted, we're going to need one season to stabilise, a second to finish in the top half, a third season to get into the top four (but not succeed in the Middle 8s) and a fourth season to finish in the top four and get promoted from the Middle 8s. And that looks like an optimistic scenario at best considering the strength of the opposition in the Championship. sanjunien

You're not the only one 'confused' DM.



Recent reports indicate invitations are being made for more clubs from N America to join the RFL franchise like Toronto. Last year it was TO and this year Toronto has made only one place available to the rest for promotion. If more franchises are granted then maybe another one or two clubs (didn't Wasps show an interest also ?) may swallow up one or both of those two promotion places available.

Recent reports indicate invitations are being made for more clubs from N America to join the RFL franchise like Toronto. Last year it was TO and this year Toronto has made only one place available to the rest for promotion. If more franchises are granted then maybe another one or two clubs (didn't Wasps show an interest also ?) may swallow up one or both of those two promotion places available.

This would surely put the kybosh on any five-year plan ?

I would like to know what a top two budget looks like ....

Is this some kind of a fag packet calculation?

This would mean that we have the second highest budget in the league.

I am assuming Toronto to be out in front.

I find it very hard to believe.



If it is the case, the paymasters are getting a pretty poor return in terms of the quality of players hired and the results.



More like a top 5 budget return. War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Thank God I'm an atheist.

Wanderer

sanjunien wrote: didn't Wasps show an interest also ?



Article in Star & Free Press about out top 2 budget by Mr Baldwin .

May be some of the fans criticism is hitting home . Keep up the good work & COYD.

Moonshine

So at this stage have the owners been given value for their money if that is the case regarding a top two budget? IMO they have not and that opens up a separate debate that may well emerge at the end of the season.

weighman



That debate must take place , has the money been spent wisely . My main issue is players with long term injuries , I could name 4, given contracts when not fit.

Stand-Offish

Well as I said before it all depends how you define a top two budget.



To me a top two budget is evidenced when every team's wage bill is set out in a table and yours is in the top two.

Do we know what other teams are actually paying?

If we do then fine ....

We can clearly see if this is real or not.



Now what I suspect is that this is not an objective assessment like above, but a subjective one.

More like "The owners are putting in what they think is a good load of money and that in their ESTIMATION that money ought to be enough money to make us a top two team."



I suspect it is the latter because it is couched in such a nebulous way with no evidence to support it.



Give us the figures Mr Baldwin!

Anybody can make CLAIMS.



I mean I could claim to have a brain ...lol War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Thank God I'm an atheist.

Jemmo

I'd imagine they went to Carl and Gary (at the time) and said how much do you want and what will that achieve and were told along the lines of:



£300k will get you top 8

£400k will get you top 4

£500k will get you top 2



The pressure is probably on Carl to deliver the target set against the money given to achieve that

Stand-Offish

Jemmo wrote: I'd imagine they went to Carl and Gary (at the time) and said how much do you want and what will that achieve and were told along the lines of:



£300k will get you top 8

£400k will get you top 4

£500k will get you top 2



The pressure is probably on Carl to deliver the target set against the money given to achieve that

Well if Baldwin and Co gave money on that basis I might tap them up for a few quid.



I presume it was thoroughly costed.



Well if Baldwin and Co gave money on that basis I might tap them up for a few quid.

I presume it was thoroughly costed.

Wouldn't they have done their own costings too based on what they spent over previous seasons and what they got back ... which wasn't much.



