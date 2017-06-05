WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Fans 3 month committee panel forum

 
Post a reply

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:14 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1336
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Question: Why have we fell behind with the five-year plan
Gavin B Reply: The wage budget is well in advance of what was projected within the five-year plan, the owners will always look to support the club in any way they can. Each year we must submit three levels of budget, a mid table budget, a top five budget and a top two budget. The owners without fail have provided us with a top two budget.

Does this mean the Dons submit three different budgets to Club Doncaster for approval?

I'm confused as to why any club that has a 5-year-plan to get into Super League would consider having a budget that was less than adequate to at least win promotion from League One in the current season? If the 5-year-plan is still the target, we can't afford to loiter in League One for much longer or else the 5-year-plan is dead in the water.

Even with a massive budget after getting promoted, we're going to need one season to stabilise, a second to finish in the top half, a third season to get into the top four (but not succeed in the Middle 8s) and a fourth season to finish in the top four and get promoted from the Middle 8s. And that looks like an optimistic scenario at best considering the strength of the opposition in the Championship.

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:10 am
sanjunien User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5356
Location: Limoges,France
Double Movement wrote:
Question: Why have we fell behind with the five-year plan
Gavin B Reply: The wage budget is well in advance of what was projected within the five-year plan, the owners will always look to support the club in any way they can. Each year we must submit three levels of budget, a mid table budget, a top five budget and a top two budget. The owners without fail have provided us with a top two budget.

Does this mean the Dons submit three different budgets to Club Doncaster for approval?

I'm confused as to why any club that has a 5-year-plan to get into Super League would consider having a budget that was less than adequate to at least win promotion from League One in the current season? If the 5-year-plan is still the target, we can't afford to loiter in League One for much longer or else the 5-year-plan is dead in the water.

Even with a massive budget after getting promoted, we're going to need one season to stabilise, a second to finish in the top half, a third season to get into the top four (but not succeed in the Middle 8s) and a fourth season to finish in the top four and get promoted from the Middle 8s. And that looks like an optimistic scenario at best considering the strength of the opposition in the Championship.


You're not the only one 'confused' DM.

Recent reports indicate invitations are being made for more clubs from N America to join the RFL franchise like Toronto. Last year it was TO and this year Toronto has made only one place available to the rest for promotion. If more franchises are granted then maybe another one or two clubs (didn't Wasps show an interest also ?) may swallow up one or both of those two promotion places available.
This would surely put the kybosh on any five-year plan ?

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:22 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16737
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
I would like to know what a top two budget looks like ....
Is this some kind of a fag packet calculation?
This would mean that we have the second highest budget in the league.
I am assuming Toronto to be out in front.
I find it very hard to believe.

If it is the case, the paymasters are getting a pretty poor return in terms of the quality of players hired and the results.

More like a top 5 budget return.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:41 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48511
Location: Doncaster
sanjunien wrote:
didn't Wasps show an interest also ?


They did but Coventry already have a League One club so that would be an interesting decision for the RFL.

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:05 am
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6450
Article in Star & Free Press about out top 2 budget by Mr Baldwin .
May be some of the fans criticism is hitting home . Keep up the good work & COYD.

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:47 am
Moonshine User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2689
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
So at this stage have the owners been given value for their money if that is the case regarding a top two budget? IMO they have not and that opens up a separate debate that may well emerge at the end of the season.

Re: Fans 3 month committee panel forum

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:06 am
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6450
That debate must take place , has the money been spent wisely . My main issue is players with long term injuries , I could name 4, given contracts when not fit .
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: weighman and 72 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,2021,44676,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM