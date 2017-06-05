Question: Why have we fell behind with the five-year plan

Gavin B Reply: The wage budget is well in advance of what was projected within the five-year plan, the owners will always look to support the club in any way they can. Each year we must submit three levels of budget, a mid table budget, a top five budget and a top two budget. The owners without fail have provided us with a top two budget.



Does this mean the Dons submit three different budgets to Club Doncaster for approval?



I'm confused as to why any club that has a 5-year-plan to get into Super League would consider having a budget that was less than adequate to at least win promotion from League One in the current season? If the 5-year-plan is still the target, we can't afford to loiter in League One for much longer or else the 5-year-plan is dead in the water.



Even with a massive budget after getting promoted, we're going to need one season to stabilise, a second to finish in the top half, a third season to get into the top four (but not succeed in the Middle 8s) and a fourth season to finish in the top four and get promoted from the Middle 8s. And that looks like an optimistic scenario at best considering the strength of the opposition in the Championship.