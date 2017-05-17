chapylad wrote:
I think he is an excellent signing and will fill the void left by Brough.
I was hoping Leeds would sign him at the start of the season.
At this time of the year you take what you can and on the basis you have nobody yet to cover that position you go for experince.
Ridyard has that albeit in a lower league.
The Giants have looked pretty much a lower league side for the last couple of years.
Steve may has stated the crux of Huddersfields problems perfectly, that said Ridyard is only here for a month, so we are hardly going to be paying him for a season to play four games, we have enough players on big wages who are sat in the stand.