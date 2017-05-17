Steve May wrote: Sounds harsh, but Ridyard is not a player of the kind of calibre that we need. If you're going to sign a player at age 30, you want to see a record of success with GF wins (here or in Oz) and international caps. Ridyard has bounced between the amateur game and a lower league side.



As a stop-gap, he's a warm body who won't screw up too badly. Whoopee-Doo.



The fact we've had to sign him - and we're supposed to be grateful for it - shows the lack of ambition and poor management that haunts the club.





Where you are correct, is that the immediate fault lies with Danny Brough, who has let the team and the club down badly with his indiscipline.

I have to disagree with two points here. Ridyard has only signed for a month. As we have one half back injured and one suspended it left a desperate need for a short term replacement.This has nothing to do with long term. How with such short notice are you supposed to find someone with GF wins or international caps especially in such a specialist position.Also the bit about bouncing around between lower league and amateur. I am pretty sure Ridyard has played his whole careeer at Leigh.If his signing leads to 2/3 wins in the next month i would consider it a success. If it doesn't work out he can go back to Leigh and the club can move on. I am sure the club will be looking at long term options to replace Brierley but this could take weeks or months for anything to be sorted.