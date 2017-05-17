WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Martin ridyard

Re: Martin ridyard

Post Wed May 17, 2017 12:39 pm
Jo Jumbuck


Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1132
chapylad wrote:
I think he is an excellent signing and will fill the void left by Brough.
I was hoping Leeds would sign him at the start of the season.
At this time of the year you take what you can and on the basis you have nobody yet to cover that position you go for experince.
Ridyard has that albeit in a lower league.


The Giants have looked pretty much a lower league side for the last couple of years.

Steve may has stated the crux of Huddersfields problems perfectly, that said Ridyard is only here for a month, so we are hardly going to be paying him for a season to play four games, we have enough players on big wages who are sat in the stand.

Re: Martin ridyard

Post Wed May 17, 2017 1:03 pm
chapylad


Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3164
Location: location, location
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
The Giants have looked pretty much a lower league side for the last couple of years.

He should fit in then :wink:

Steve may has stated the crux of Huddersfields problems perfectly, that said Ridyard is only here for a month, so we are hardly going to be paying him for a season to play four games, we have enough players on big wages who are sat in the stand.


Exactly he is there for 4 games maybe longer if Brough carries on the way he has been doing.
Shame he didn`t get sent off against us we might have won that game :evil:

Re: Martin ridyard

Post Wed May 17, 2017 2:11 pm
brearley84



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12872
Location: Huddersfield
Kartboy wrote:
Even if they did do this you would still find something to moan about

:lol: :lol: :SILENCE:
Re: Martin ridyard

Post Wed May 17, 2017 2:14 pm
brearley84



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12872
Location: Huddersfield
Steve May wrote:
No offence, but a couple of years back the Giants were competing at the top of the league and should have been playing against an NRL side (and turning that opportunity down was the moment the rot set in IMO)

Ridyard isn't a good enough player for the ambition that the Giants should have. Given the ambition the Giants do have, I'd suggest he's probably a great fit.


agree about that bit with the world club challenge.. lack of ambition there but thats been done to death!
Re: Martin ridyard

Post Wed May 17, 2017 2:43 pm
the stella kid



Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2619
Steve May wrote:
Sounds harsh, but Ridyard is not a player of the kind of calibre that we need. If you're going to sign a player at age 30, you want to see a record of success with GF wins (here or in Oz) and international caps. Ridyard has bounced between the amateur game and a lower league side.

As a stop-gap, he's a warm body who won't screw up too badly. Whoopee-Doo.

The fact we've had to sign him - and we're supposed to be grateful for it - shows the lack of ambition and poor management that haunts the club.


Where you are correct, is that the immediate fault lies with Danny Brough, who has let the team and the club down badly with his indiscipline.



I have to disagree with two points here. Ridyard has only signed for a month. As we have one half back injured and one suspended it left a desperate need for a short term replacement.
This has nothing to do with long term. How with such short notice are you supposed to find someone with GF wins or international caps especially in such a specialist position.
Also the bit about bouncing around between lower league and amateur. I am pretty sure Ridyard has played his whole careeer at Leigh.
If his signing leads to 2/3 wins in the next month i would consider it a success. If it doesn't work out he can go back to Leigh and the club can move on. I am sure the club will be looking at long term options to replace Brierley but this could take weeks or months for anything to be sorted.

Re: Martin ridyard

Post Wed May 17, 2017 5:15 pm
brearley84



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12872
Location: Huddersfield
the stella kid wrote:
I have to disagree with two points here. Ridyard has only signed for a month. As we have one half back injured and one suspended it left a desperate need for a short term replacement.
This has nothing to do with long term. How with such short notice are you supposed to find someone with GF wins or international caps especially in such a specialist position.
Also the bit about bouncing around between lower league and amateur. I am pretty sure Ridyard has played his whole careeer at Leigh.
If his signing leads to 2/3 wins in the next month i would consider it a success. If it doesn't work out he can go back to Leigh and the club can move on. I am sure the club will be looking at long term options to replace Brierley but this could take weeks or months for anything to be sorted.


now now dont go talking sense on here!
Re: Martin ridyard

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:58 pm
brearley84



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12872
Location: Huddersfield
staying till the end of this season... cant play against leigh (we always seem to have that against us, bet hull kr can play ellis if we ended up playing each other)

some of the comments when we signed ridyard on here..... :DOH:
Re: Martin ridyard

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:34 pm
devoniangiant



Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 5:27 pm
Posts: 318
Really pleased with this loan extension allows us some good HB options and comp for places when all fit. Truly a stalwart Leyther but he has slotted in well and helped out both scoring and setting up tries and kicking game and conversions. I would defo want to keep him beyond this season (unless Thurston fancies joining :IDEA: ) - we will have to wait and see whatt RS and Martyn have planned for that.
Quite surprised that Leigh have agreed to this to be honest so he does not appear to be in their plans at all which I find strange.


Re: Martin ridyard

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:18 am
HuddsRL5



Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1015
I'm amazed they are playing anyone but Ridyard to partner Drinkwater. Reynolds looks good but still raw, Hampshire looks a poor player, I've never understood the hype with him. He's a good runner but that's about it...

Re: Martin ridyard

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:18 pm
brearley84



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12872
Location: Huddersfield
dont think jukes is a fan of ridyard, offered him out to championship but ridyard basically said get lost !

a handy man to keep at the giants in the meantime!
