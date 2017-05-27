WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Martyn Ridyard

Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Sat May 27, 2017 10:43 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3483
Hudds don't play till the 4th June v Wire. I can see them using him for that.Think Ridy's loan period is up on the 10th,same day Hudds play Catalans.
Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Sun May 28, 2017 8:25 am
DemonUK
Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16233
Location: Warrington
Its up on the 8th apparently
Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:00 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3483
He played yesterday the 10th.If it was the 8th are we considering he's not coming back.
Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:52 am
deepuspannus

Joined: Thu Sep 02, 2010 7:13 pm
Posts: 44
Location: Waitakere, New Zealand
ColD wrote:
Well highly likely he won't get into the Hudds team next time out with Brough back - he needs to come back to us all guns blazing, otherwise I can see him at a champ club next season - and we're staying up before anyone states the obvious :)


7 conversions to Riddy and 1 to Brough

Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:10 am
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 52
He seems to have slotted straight into the Huddersfield system I would not blame him if he did not want to come back

Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:19 am
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5338
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Montyburns wrote:
He seems to have slotted straight into the Huddersfield system I would not blame him if he did not want to come back


When everyone is fit he won't get into their starting line up - same as he doesn't get into ours at the moment
Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:07 am
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Posts: 536
Location: Huddersfield
If everyone isn't fit though.... or he's even valued as better than what is available.....he could be going from no games to both clubs needing him in order to secure their SL place
Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:41 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1600
Location: In't Tap Room
Montyburns wrote:
He seems to have slotted straight into the Huddersfield system I would not blame him if he did not want to come back


I hear Huddersfield are not looking to extend the loan deal for young Ridyard past the next game. Sadly I am not sure Ridyard will feature for us again this season once the re enforcements arrive in that area. Unless of course we have an almighty catastrophic half back crisis of course.

A drop down to the Championship may be his only viable short term option if he is looking to play regularly.

Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:43 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12827
Location: Huddersfield
ridars another week here, will play friday night against saints i suspect

jordan rankin coming in at the giants so then i think ridyard will return to you.

been good for us, can kick goals better than brough anyway!!!
Re: Martyn Ridyard

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:51 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3483
brearley84 wrote:
ridars another week here, will play friday night against saints i suspect

jordan rankin coming in at the giants so then i think ridyard will return to you.

been good for us, can kick goals better than brough anyway!!!


Are you saying the loan deal was extended on a weekly basis?
