Well highly likely he won't get into the Hudds team next time out with Brough back - he needs to come back to us all guns blazing, otherwise I can see him at a champ club next season - and we're staying up before anyone states the obvious
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm Posts: 1600 Location: In't Tap Room
Montyburns wrote:
He seems to have slotted straight into the Huddersfield system I would not blame him if he did not want to come back
I hear Huddersfield are not looking to extend the loan deal for young Ridyard past the next game. Sadly I am not sure Ridyard will feature for us again this season once the re enforcements arrive in that area. Unless of course we have an almighty catastrophic half back crisis of course.
A drop down to the Championship may be his only viable short term option if he is looking to play regularly.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.