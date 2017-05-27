Montyburns wrote: He seems to have slotted straight into the Huddersfield system I would not blame him if he did not want to come back

I hear Huddersfield are not looking to extend the loan deal for young Ridyard past the next game. Sadly I am not sure Ridyard will feature for us again this season once the re enforcements arrive in that area. Unless of course we have an almighty catastrophic half back crisis of course.A drop down to the Championship may be his only viable short term option if he is looking to play regularly.