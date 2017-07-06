We seem to have had more direction on the field since Pete Green started playing again. Paul Cooke had a good influence in the same way. I think you need experience and good decision-makers to mix with the blend of youngsters. It's important to get the balance right. Too many oldies isn't good either.
If you bring in good youngsters, it's then critical that you get promoted or else they will leave and go to better clubs and you're back to square one again for the following season.
I can buy into a five-year plan but as more time passes it means we're probably going to have to get promoted to Super League in the first season after we get out of this league! I think the challenge of staying in the Championship will be just as hard as getting out of this league. Life won't suddenly get easier.
Has the fault in our lack of progress been down to GT or has it been down to Club Doncaster not backing him in the way they needed to in order for promotion to be a realistic aim? As much as we can speculate, we will never really know.
The more that time passes and progress isn't being made, the more the fans lose faith in the way the club is being run. The club needs the fans and MUST take people along with them or else the future will be grim. Season ticket sales will suffer next season as a result, sponsorship and advertising will suffer too. This means Club Doncaster will have to dig deeper into their pockets if they want to bring success to the town.
Personally, I'm extremely disappointed in the way the game at Featherstone was handled. The least the club could have done to ease the inconvenience to fans was to put on some subsidised transport, or even free transport - after all season ticket holders have already paid to see the game, assuming it was going to be in Doncaster. A number of people won't buy season tickets for next season based on this issue alone. The club did not do enough to help the fans.
I would like to see Richard Horne doing a regular slot on In The Dugout telling us about his plans and how he sees things going forwards. Quite how we address the bigger issue of creating more interest in a club that has gone backwards so much in the last few years, I don't know.
Probably the only way to get fans back on side is to have a team that is right up there at the top of the league, playing entertaining rugby, and proving we are a force to be reckoned with in the rugby league world. I suspect on-field success is now the only way to win fans over as talking about the plan isn't enough.