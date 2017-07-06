weighman Silver RLFANS Member



It is only my own opinion re the management of the rugby side of Club Doncaster . sanjunien

We all give our personal opinions, that's what any forum is all about.



My point is simply that any club with a 'five-year ' plan should not be using 35 year olds as part of that plan. One of the reasons being the instability it often causes in the dressing room. That instability causes unrest and often friction between the players and coaching staff which must affect performances on the field.

Just my opinion, shoot me down.... Double Movement

We seem to have had more direction on the field since Pete Green started playing again. Paul Cooke had a good influence in the same way. I think you need experience and good decision-makers to mix with the blend of youngsters. It's important to get the balance right. Too many oldies isn't good either.



If you bring in good youngsters, it's then critical that you get promoted or else they will leave and go to better clubs and you're back to square one again for the following season.



I can buy into a five-year plan but as more time passes it means we're probably going to have to get promoted to Super League in the first season after we get out of this league! I think the challenge of staying in the Championship will be just as hard as getting out of this league. Life won't suddenly get easier.



Has the fault in our lack of progress been down to GT or has it been down to Club Doncaster not backing him in the way they needed to in order for promotion to be a realistic aim? As much as we can speculate, we will never really know.



The more that time passes and progress isn't being made, the more the fans lose faith in the way the club is being run. The club needs the fans and MUST take people along with them or else the future will be grim. Season ticket sales will suffer next season as a result, sponsorship and advertising will suffer too. This means Club Doncaster will have to dig deeper into their pockets if they want to bring success to the town.



Personally, I'm extremely disappointed in the way the game at Featherstone was handled. The least the club could have done to ease the inconvenience to fans was to put on some subsidised transport, or even free transport - after all season ticket holders have already paid to see the game, assuming it was going to be in Doncaster. A number of people won't buy season tickets for next season based on this issue alone. The club did not do enough to help the fans.



I would like to see Richard Horne doing a regular slot on In The Dugout telling us about his plans and how he sees things going forwards. Quite how we address the bigger issue of creating more interest in a club that has gone backwards so much in the last few years, I don't know.



The Doncaster sporting public are very fickle , they want a winning team , we do appear to have gone backwards.



The players seem to lack confidence , I thought the way we started last night we may have turned the corner. But fair play to Oxford they had a dig in the 2nd half & out scored us . Tatty Feeld Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Your loyalty to the cause is admirable DM but one day you will wake up and realise the Dons are a joke in every way.The five year plan is already two seasons old and the promise keeps repeatedly being made to keep supporters hopes alive. Bramall at the helm of Club Doncaster had a windfall of £500m in 2007 and out of it set up a foundation promising £100m and gave £2m to Birmingham University.What do the Rovers and the Dons Get-sodding peanuts? With that sort of money if the promise of Super League is true, the Dons should have been given a budget that attracts the very best players and a coach with credentials that virtually guarantee promotion, such as a top Aussie. It's all a load of absolute bull and always will be under this lot. At least in the days of Tatters Field and Sunday Bloody Sunday,the 200 supporters that went to matches (including me) knew the team were bad and had no backing to do anything about it,but by god those on the pitch always gave 100% as dire as it may have been. Double Movement

Tatty Feeld wrote: Your loyalty to the cause is admirable DM but one day you will wake up and realise the Dons are a joke in every way.The five year plan is already two seasons old and the promise keeps repeatedly being made to keep supporters hopes alive. Bramall at the helm of Club Doncaster had a windfall of £500m in 2007 and out of it set up a foundation promising £100m and gave £2m to Birmingham University.What do the Rovers and the Dons Get-sodding peanuts? With that sort of money if the promise of Super League is true, the Dons should have been given a budget that attracts the very best players and a coach with credentials that virtually guarantee promotion, such as a top Aussie. It's all a load of absolute bull and always will be under this lot. At least in the days of Tatters Field and Sunday Bloody Sunday,the 200 supporters that went to matches (including me) knew the team were bad and had no backing to do anything about it,but by god those on the pitch always gave 100% as dire as it may have been.



I wake up every day and realise that the Dons aren't where they should be and that Club Doncaster have to take responsibility for that. It hurts me as I very much want to see a successful team in Doncaster as I love the game of rugby league. It's given me a lot of pleasure (and pain) watching the Dons throughout the last 40 years but regardless of who is in charge or how well we're doing, I could never stop watching them. It's a way of life for me and I can't see that changing. That actually makes our short-comings more difficult for me to take, not easier.



One of the reasons I've enjoyed rugby league so much is the commitment of the players. They put their necks on the line every week and I fully respect them for it. You only have to look at Louis Sheriff's attitude in one of the pre-season matches when he ran the ball out from our own half with enough enthusiasm to knock down a barn door. He ran into three players who were twice his size, got flattened, dusted himself down, and was ready to go again straightaway. And that was in a friendly.



I hope Club Doncaster learn from their mistakes, of which there are many. I hope Richard Horne is the man to take us forward. Only time will tell.

