Double Movement wrote: Do you guys expect instant miracles? A new coach will be asking players to do some things differently and it doesn't always fit into place straightaway. Cut the guy a bit of slack for heaven's sake.

Quite agree DM, RH will do a good job if he's allowed to. I hope he will insist the relics in the squad will be replaced with younger players from which a more successful squad can emerge. Having five over 35s in the present squad is doing nothing to acheiving the famous five-year plan. How can any progress be made with so many zimmer frames clattering around ?RH, just like GT are used to working with younger players so allow RH to work unhindered from pressure from the senoir players and others. The status quo will remain ie. a top eight squad until basic ideas change and a top four then top two squad is reached.Donny are going nowhere, in fact they are slipping back and nowt will change until CH changes his recruitment policy.