Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:43 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1363
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Tatty Feeld wrote:
That's why Thunder are unbeaten since appointing a new coach then is it?


I don't know the background to the Thunder management change. Maybe there could have been a change in player attitude when the new coach arrived? Perhaps they didn't get on with their previous coach? We don't know.

Regarding the Dons, I don't think we have an attitude problem amongst the players, the problem we have is that the players Gary Thornton brought in simply aren't good enough. No matter how good a coach Richard Horne may or may not be, it doesn't surprise me that he's not been able to make a few adjustments in the short time he's been here to put right all the wrongs we had before.

We've got to give Richard Horne a fair chance. None of this is his fault.

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 3:40 pm
wahs
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 07, 2003 9:52 am
Posts: 923
Peter Green and Co had good results and now we have slipped back

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:10 pm
Tatty Feeld
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 126
wahs wrote:
Peter Green and Co had good results and now we have slipped back

Exactly.

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:36 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1363
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
wahs wrote:
Peter Green and Co had good results and now we have slipped back


Tatty Feeld wrote:
Exactly.


Do you guys expect instant miracles? A new coach will be asking players to do some things differently and it doesn't always fit into place straightaway. Cut the guy a bit of slack for heaven's sake.

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:18 pm
Tatty Feeld
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 126
Remove the rose tinted glasses and you may then realise the club is going nowhere under this management.Supporters are leaving in numbers because the whole set up is a joke.When compared to the Knights they beat Club Doncaster in every department both on and off the field.No wonder the Knights wouldn't entertain joining Club Doncaster,they didn't want to be associated with a Comedy Club.Looking forward to the next ITD for another instalment of bull.

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:26 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6535
By the management of Club Doncaster do you include Richard Horne who has only been here a few weeks . The problems have been evident over the past few seasons ! Poor recruitment of players .

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:07 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1363
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Tatty Feeld wrote:
Remove the rose tinted glasses and you may then realise the club is going nowhere under this management.Supporters are leaving in numbers because the whole set up is a joke.When compared to the Knights they beat Club Doncaster in every department both on and off the field.No wonder the Knights wouldn't entertain joining Club Doncaster,they didn't want to be associated with a Comedy Club.Looking forward to the next ITD for another instalment of bull.


I do not have any rose tinted glasses. I have plenty of issues with the Club Doncaster too.

I do understand why you have issues with Club Doncaster but it appears as though you seem unable to view the matter with Richard Horne objectively because of your poor opinion of Club Doncaster. You're drawing a link between the two when there isn't one.

Richard Horne is not to blame for anything.
