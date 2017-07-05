Tatty Feeld wrote: That's why Thunder are unbeaten since appointing a new coach then is it?

I don't know the background to the Thunder management change. Maybe there could have been a change in player attitude when the new coach arrived? Perhaps they didn't get on with their previous coach? We don't know.Regarding the Dons, I don't think we have an attitude problem amongst the players, the problem we have is that the players Gary Thornton brought in simply aren't good enough. No matter how good a coach Richard Horne may or may not be, it doesn't surprise me that he's not been able to make a few adjustments in the short time he's been here to put right all the wrongs we had before.We've got to give Richard Horne a fair chance. None of this is his fault.