In last weeks ITD Carl Hall said Thunder have been on fire since appointing a new coach.What have we got,not even a spark.Players should be playing out of their skins to impress a new coach which is probably why Thunder are on an unbeaten run. Whilst after our appointment the Dons put in a performance like they did on Sunday.Another top class choice by the joke that is Club Doncaster without even drawing up a shortlist and interviewing candidates. There's no wonder attendances are down,postings on here are down and the Dons will stay down whilst this backward thinking lot are in charge. Those at the top should take a very good look at themselves and maybe start answering the questions put to them instead of talking rubbish from a scripted interview and sounding not like a broken record but an extremely shattered one.