Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:07 pm
Hi Folks, any questions for in the dug out.
Thanks
Baz
Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:18 pm
Hi folks, after a nail biting but exciting game, do we have questions for in the dugout. post on here or email me bazzer1962@hotmail.com
Thanks
Baz
Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:12 pm
Hi Baz,

Could you please ask Carl if he can give some clarification with regards to the differences between loans deals and a Dual Reg deal.

Does the parent club still play the wages when a player is on DR but a separate agreement is made when the player is on loan, with the loaning club paying some or all of the wages?

Many thanks. :)

PS. You can say the question is from Mike Lindley

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:24 pm
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... ves-weekly
Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 2:58 pm
No questions answered , was interested in the dual-reg question myself .

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:01 pm
Cannot understand why question were not asked or answered as they were sent in. I will ask Carl why.

Think that there maybe some questions after today's game for in the dug out if so then please post on here or email me bazzer1962@hotmail.com
Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:53 pm
In last weeks ITD Carl Hall said Thunder have been on fire since appointing a new coach.What have we got,not even a spark.Players should be playing out of their skins to impress a new coach which is probably why Thunder are on an unbeaten run. Whilst after our appointment the Dons put in a performance like they did on Sunday.Another top class choice by the joke that is Club Doncaster without even drawing up a shortlist and interviewing candidates. There's no wonder attendances are down,postings on here are down and the Dons will stay down whilst this backward thinking lot are in charge. Those at the top should take a very good look at themselves and maybe start answering the questions put to them instead of talking rubbish from a scripted interview and sounding not like a broken record but an extremely shattered one.

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:03 pm
I think its a bit unfair bringing RH into the equation .
