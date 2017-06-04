WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In the Dugout 12.05.17

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC In the Dugout 12.05.17

 
Post a reply

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:07 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2425
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
Hi Folks, any questions for in the dug out.
Thanks
Baz
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:18 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2425
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
Hi folks, after a nail biting but exciting game, do we have questions for in the dugout. post on here or email me bazzer1962@hotmail.com
Thanks
Baz
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:12 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1354
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Hi Baz,

Could you please ask Carl if he can give some clarification with regards to the differences between loans deals and a Dual Reg deal.

Does the parent club still play the wages when a player is on DR but a separate agreement is made when the player is on loan, with the loaning club paying some or all of the wages?

Many thanks. :)

PS. You can say the question is from Mike Lindley

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:24 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2425
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... ves-weekly
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 2:58 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6516
No questions answered , was interested in the dual-reg question myself .

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:01 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2425
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
Cannot understand why question were not asked or answered as they were sent in. I will ask Carl why.

Think that there maybe some questions after today's game for in the dug out if so then please post on here or email me bazzer1962@hotmail.com
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: In the Dugout 12.05.17

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:11 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6516
Here is a question , how many players are on 2 year contracts , because we need a clear out . The performance v Newcastle was as dire as York away .
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Another Penalty, bonaire, Double Movement, GeoffRoebuck, Gerry Monside, Moonshine, weighman and 95 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,3032,31176,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
64
- 22YORK
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
12
- 33WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
42
- 14PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
25
- 18SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
42
- 34SWINTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
20
- 18BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
14
- 12TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
40
- 22LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
42
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
28
- 22KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
46
- 16LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
10
- 20NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
56
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
40
- 10ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
36
- 20HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
28
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 16:00
CH1
OXFORD
20
- 52CELTIC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM