Join myself and Karl Harrison for full match commentary of Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls on BCB 106.6FM tomorrow afternoon from 2:00pm.



You can hear from Geoff Toovey, Brian Noble, James Bentley, Reiss Butterworth and Jordan Lilley before the LIVE CALL at 2:55pm.



Any questions for Geoff Toovey or Karl Harrison, leave them below or use the #BCBBulls hashtag.



See you at Spotland.