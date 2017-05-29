WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BCB BULLS Interviews

Post Mon May 29, 2017 10:35 am
MicktheGled User avatar
The first of many Provident Bradford Bulls Legends Interviews with Stuart Fielden, talking about his time at the club, the 2005 season, being crowned the best prop in the world in 2006 and a special tribute to Leon Pryce.

https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/b ... ls-legends

Post Tue May 30, 2017 9:00 am
MicktheGled User avatar
Listen to Dane Chisholm: "We're Taking The Confidence From Saturday Into Sunday's Game Against Dewsbury"
https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/d ... taking-the

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:01 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Listen to BCB Bulls MOM Ross Peltier On Dewsbury Rams Defeat by Rugby League Audio #np on #SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/b ... peltier-on

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:10 am
MicktheGled User avatar
Listen to James Mendeika: "We've Not Been Good Enough And The Players Know That"
https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/j ... e-not-been

A thoroughly honest assessment from James Mendeika.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:50 am
HamsterChops User avatar
MicktheGled wrote:
Listen to James Mendeika: "We've Not Been Good Enough And The Players Know That"


If they didn't know that, I'd be seriously worried about just how deluded a group of people could be.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:24 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Listen To Geoff Toovey's first press conference as Bradford Bulls head coach:

https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/g ... conference

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:14 am
MicktheGled User avatar
Listen to James Bentley: "There's A Buzz Around The Place Now Geoff Is Incharge"
https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/j ... res-a-buzz

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:16 am
MicktheGled User avatar
Listen to Reiss Butterworth Gives An Update On The U19s Academy Season And Just How Bullbuilder Helps Them.
https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/r ... h-gives-an

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:25 am
MicktheGled User avatar
Geoff Toovey available later today for those that missed him on BCB Radio last night.
Users browsing this forum: amberavenger, beefy1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, childofthenorthern, Drust, Fr13daY, Highlander, martinwildbull, MicktheGled, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, thepimp007, Uptonfax, zapperbull and 207 guests

