Quickening wrote: It was like Warrington went to a local athletics club, grabbed one of the quickest and strongest guys there and gave them a shirt... cannot remember seeing a player with less of a rugby brain play in the backs.



But good luck to him at Leigh, he always tries hard.

What we are seeing at Warrington is a process of turning promising young players into pretty dysfunctional utility players with very little confidence for when they are actually given gametime. They are crying out for someone to have faith in them & let the mature as decent players. Our club ,at present, is run by gobs888es.Good luck Rhys.