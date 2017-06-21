WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rhys Evans

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:04 pm
moving on... wrote:
Wait... I'm confused.

Are we allowed to swear now? Or is it only on subjects containing Rhys Evans?



not really, just in this case the swear word I used didn't get picked up by the swear filter for some reason.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:21 pm
Shithouses
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:22 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Shithouses

How about that!
To think I've been writing shat all this time!

I said it first. Lol
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:55 pm
It was like Warrington went to a local athletics club, grabbed one of the quickest and strongest guys there and gave them a shirt... cannot remember seeing a player with less of a rugby brain play in the backs.

But good luck to him at Leigh, he always tries hard.

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:13 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
not really, just in this case the swear word I used didn't get picked up by the swear filter for some reason.

Because, in the context it was used, it's simply a factual statement rather than a profanity.

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:57 am
Quickening wrote:
It was like Warrington went to a local athletics club, grabbed one of the quickest and strongest guys there and gave them a shirt... cannot remember seeing a player with less of a rugby brain play in the backs.

But good luck to him at Leigh, he always tries hard.


What we are seeing at Warrington is a process of turning promising young players into pretty dysfunctional utility players with very little confidence for when they are actually given gametime. They are crying out for someone to have faith in them & let the mature as decent players. Our club ,at present, is run by gobs888es.
Good luck Rhys.

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:24 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
AUP ;)
2.2. Public criticism of the moderation process is prohibited.
*If you have a question about the decision of a moderator, you should ask them via the private message system.
* If you are dissatisfied with their response, then you should contact the admin team, via http://support.rlfans.com/.

Complaints

If you disagree with the decision of a moderator, you should contact them via private message to discuss the situation. Starting new threads or posting on existing threads to complain is prohibited under rule 2.2.

If you remain unsatisfied after discussing an issue with a moderator or if you wish to make a complaint against a moderator, then you should post your complaint to the admin team via http://support.rlfans.com/ with the relevant details.

Also, if you were seriously bothered by the above points, you had the option as everyone does for the 'Report post' button, rather than childishly trying to point score.

I'll await my complaint reference from the Admins.


FFS. Cool your jets. It wasn't a criticism - just trying to understand when it's OK to swear and make potentially libellous comments. :lol:

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:39 am
Quickening wrote:
It was like Warrington went to a local athletics club, grabbed one of the quickest and strongest guys there and gave them a shirt... cannot remember seeing a player with less of a rugby brain play in the backs.

But good luck to him at Leigh, he always tries hard.


Did the same with Kevin Penny.

I heard Agar was at the NBA draft last night looking for any undrafted players.

Regards

King James

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 3:33 pm
good firken luck rhys
