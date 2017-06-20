WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:32 am
It's a pity, but as we all know he simply didn't seem to progress that much apart from his defence.

Is there a trend with young 'promising' players that rely on one main strength ? The big 17 yr old forward that can run through his smaller counterparts, but never really learns to use his feet or make use of his arms to fend off the opposition - simply because he doesn't need to. The speedster that can run around the opposition line but who struggles to break the line when he gets into the 1st team. I think Rhys was perhaps one of these type of players. He only had one sidestep to use to get past a player, and never used his hands and arms to fend off tacklers.

Anyway, good luck to him, earning your living in sport is tough business.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:35 am
Good luck to Rhys. The last Welshman in our team. I have been watching Wires for over 50 years now & I can't remember a team without at least 1 Welshman.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:26 pm
Stormed it in service area, both him and Ben did. A long way to the top mind. Shame.
Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:48 pm
Injuries are a cruel Mistress.
Didn't William Webb Ellis pick up the ball and run, someone should really tell Rugby Union.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:33 pm
Wish him all the best. As said by most already, didn't seem to progress attacking-wise after such early promise. Maybe that was the injuries.

Begs the question though, seeing as though we are happy to let him go why did he seem to be Smith's darling for the centre/wing spots even when clearly out of form? Were we really that short of options at the time? Is Smith's influence waning?

I wish we could have a poll every week to get a feel of the people's thoughts on whether Smith should stay or go, just like the election run-up polls.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:49 pm
Amazed another SL club has signed him unless leigh are readying themselves for the championship?
