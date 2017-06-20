It's a pity, but as we all know he simply didn't seem to progress that much apart from his defence.



Is there a trend with young 'promising' players that rely on one main strength ? The big 17 yr old forward that can run through his smaller counterparts, but never really learns to use his feet or make use of his arms to fend off the opposition - simply because he doesn't need to. The speedster that can run around the opposition line but who struggles to break the line when he gets into the 1st team. I think Rhys was perhaps one of these type of players. He only had one sidestep to use to get past a player, and never used his hands and arms to fend off tacklers.



Anyway, good luck to him, earning your living in sport is tough business.