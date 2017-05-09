WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rhys Evans

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue May 09, 2017 10:22 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 589
Jake the Peg wrote:
From an outsider's perspective he's rubbish. offers nothing in attack and his defence isn't great. I hope you extend his contract and continue to play him



You mean you've not hear the rumour that he is on his way to hull and fauna on his way to us plus 150k Fanua was so desperate for the deal that he is playing his first and last year of his two year contract free of charge and will be cycling to warrington as part of his comute and commitment to help create a greener planet !! :lol: :lol:

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed May 10, 2017 5:47 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2982
Location: Stuck in 1982
Kevin Turvey wrote:
The really staggering thing about Sunday was that pass from Russell. He has shown absolutely no inclination or ability to pass a ball never mind one as good as that. Gobsmacked.


"The really staggering thing about Sunday" was the way he ran through the opposition like they weren't even there.

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed May 10, 2017 6:37 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25867
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
You mean you've not hear the rumour that he is on his way to hull and fauna on his way to us plus 150k Fanua was so desperate for the deal that he is playing his first and last year of his two year contract free of charge and will be cycling to warrington as part of his comute and commitment to help create a greener planet !! :lol: :lol:


fauna? You're more likely to sign flora

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:15 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 66
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
I did say "No problem with Rhys at the moment" Livett will take his place on Sunday. This will be his last season as I can see him going back to South Wales & playing union.


He signed for leigh for next season
