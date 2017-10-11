Psychedelic Casual wrote: I live in a union of two countries the "United Kingdom Of GREAT BRITAIN and Northern Ireland". It is not the United Kingdom of Scotland Wales England and Northern Ireland. Scotland Wales and England are the three things that are not countries. I live in an island country where there are some nonsense boarders but they mean nothing as i am not leaving any one country and going into another one when i cross them because the country i am in is Great Britain.



My passport says "Nationality: BRITISH" not English.



I don't particularly support any England national team. Don't like the football team (despite being a fan of football), hate the rugby union team, don't pay much attention to England in the Commonwealth Games because i much prefer getting behind Team GB in the Olympics. Andy Murray is classed as a BRITISH tennis player, Joe Calzaghe was classed as a BRITISH boxer, Lewis Hamilton is classed as a BRITISH racing driver - none were/are classed as Scottish Welsh or English in their sporting sense at all.



My favourite international sporting team is the British Isles XIII Lions Rugby League.

Funny thing is I bet all 3 get behind their own Countries whether that's Scotland. Wales or England in whatever sport and especially when they play England.Must be me but I just can't get my head around this attitude of - I'll just/support The British/Britain & to back that up The Governement have even given me a Passport with that name on to make it so.I'm English, British second and I'll support any team whether it's the Commonwealth games, Cricket. RL, Football, Boxing etc, against that of someone or a team from Wales, Scotland or NI Ireland, just like they rabidly do. At the same time I can happily get behind the guys at the Olympics or the RL Lions.