Kelvin's Ferret wrote: Fair enough, as a marketing move it has some appeal, there is a certain nostalgia for the GB brand. Unfortunately that nostalgia largely derives from when non-English "British" players could add real strength to the GB team e.g. Alan Tait, Paul Moriarty, John Devereux etc... How well that nostalgia will stand up to the reality of the England side touring under GB badge is another matter. As others have said we may need to look at Aussies and Kiwis of Scottish, Welsh and Irish ancestry; though there may be some good mileage in that. I suspect there may be some decent NRL players who are not going to get a gig for Australia or NZ who can't be bothered playing for a Tier 2 nation, but might see some cache in getting GB caps as there is still some nostalgia for same down under.

Rugby League fans have a horrible habit of thinking just ten minutes ahead and not about anything long term.Just because there are no current players who are Scottish Welsh or Irish who would get in a team, that doesn't mean there won't be in ten or even five years time. Who's to say that the team down in Merthyr Tydfil won't produce two players as good as Ellery Hanley and Sam Burgess in the next decade...? Why shouldn't they get an opportunity to play for a Great Britain side?And even look at Tyson Frizell - did play for Wales in the past as his Dad is Welsh (and Mother is Tongan), not a drop of Aussie blood in the bloke - yet he's now an Australian international. If there'd been a Great Britain all this time, he may well be pulling on a Wales kit in the WC and a Lions kit throughout his career for every test series.Regan Grace is another. He could easily be the best British winger in years to come and is fully Welsh.