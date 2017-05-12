Mild mannered Janitor

Him wrote: Yeah and when domestic RL was on its backside and crippled the game with its short-termist, backward attitudes.



It was also a very different time in terms of both society and media. There wasn't the huge concentration/consolidation of media in London/South East and within an upper-middle class-only spectrum. There were still regional editions of national newspapers, very few tv channels, no internet and little else in terms of social or leisure activities.



It was p!ss easy to sell out Wembley back then and the RFL didn't do anything other than announce when the game was happening.



It's not like that today.



1963 Ashes Tour in "Them Days" Attendance 13,946! It was played on a Wednesday though - blasted RFL couldn't run a race!!

Mild mannered Janitor wrote: When did Wembley ever get sold out for a Rugby League international?



Probably only the 92 WC final.

Will the Great Britain tour matches against Australia be for The Ashes? Likewise the home series when England play Australia? Or is there no Ashes anymore, if there ever was? Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower



DGM wrote:



http://www.rlif.com/article/8268/lions- ... e-calendar



"The next four-year International Rugby League calendar has been confirmed today at a meeting of the Board of the Rugby League International Federation in Sydney. Headlining the calendar is the return of Kangaroos and Lions Tours.



The four-year cycle, beginning in 2018, will include a New Zealand tour to Europe and an Emerging Nations championship in 2018, followed by a Lions Tour to the Southern Hemisphere in 2019, and a Kangaroos Tour to Europe in 2020. The Kangaroos Tour will feature at least three Test matches against England and one Test against France.



The final year of the next cycle, 2021, will feature the Rugby League Men’s and Women’s World Cups in the UK."



"The next four-year International Rugby League calendar has been confirmed today at a meeting of the Board of the Rugby League International Federation in Sydney. Headlining the calendar is the return of Kangaroos and Lions Tours.

The four-year cycle, beginning in 2018, will include a New Zealand tour to Europe and an Emerging Nations championship in 2018, followed by a Lions Tour to the Southern Hemisphere in 2019, and a Kangaroos Tour to Europe in 2020. The Kangaroos Tour will feature at least three Test matches against England and one Test against France.

The final year of the next cycle, 2021, will feature the Rugby League Men's and Women's World Cups in the UK."

So GB will purely be a touring side, presumably every 4 years, reverting to England, Wales, Scotland & Ireland for the other three. No 4 Nations tournaments either.

Now that is good news!



It's a real shame for the sport that Melbourne are tossers and won't be playing in the World Club Challenge next year (they should be fined for not playing in it, but that won't happen).



Now that is good news!

It's a real shame for the sport that Melbourne are tossers and won't be playing in the World Club Challenge next year (they should be fined for not playing in it, but that won't happen).

But the Lions used to have great series against the Kangaroos and Kiwis - proper chuffed with it, and loved that last ever kit they had and would buy a new one in a heartbeat over the TERRIBLE England World Cup kit:



Wellsy13 wrote: GB isn't even a country.

I live in a union of two countries the "United Kingdom Of GREAT BRITAIN and Northern Ireland". It is not the United Kingdom of Scotland Wales England and Northern Ireland. Scotland Wales and England are the three things that are not countries. I live in an island country where there are some nonsense boarders but they mean nothing as i am not leaving any one country and going into another one when i cross them because the country i am in is Great Britain.



My passport says "Nationality: BRITISH" not English.



I don't particularly support any England national team. Don't like the football team (despite being a fan of football), hate the rugby union team, don't pay much attention to England in the Commonwealth Games because i much prefer getting behind Team GB in the Olympics. Andy Murray is classed as a BRITISH tennis player, Joe Calzaghe was classed as a BRITISH boxer, Lewis Hamilton is classed as a BRITISH racing driver - none were/are classed as Scottish Welsh or English in their sporting sense at all.



Rugby League fans have a horrible habit of thinking just ten minutes ahead and not about anything long term.

Just because there are no current players who are Scottish Welsh or Irish who would get in a team, that doesn't mean there won't be in ten or even five years time. Who's to say that the team down in Merthyr Tydfil won't produce two players as good as Ellery Hanley and Sam Burgess in the next decade...? Why shouldn't they get an opportunity to play for a Great Britain side?

And even look at Tyson Frizell - did play for Wales in the past as his Dad is Welsh (and Mother is Tongan), not a drop of Aussie blood in the bloke - yet he's now an Australian international. If there'd been a Great Britain all this time, he may well be pulling on a Wales kit in the WC and a Lions kit throughout his career for every test series.

Regan Grace is another. He could easily be the best British winger in years to come and is fully Welsh.



Also used to have this kit as a kid n'all --- ¡ We are Wire ! --- Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower



Kelvin's Ferret wrote: Fair enough, as a marketing move it has some appeal, there is a certain nostalgia for the GB brand. Unfortunately that nostalgia largely derives from when non-English "British" players could add real strength to the GB team e.g. Alan Tait, Paul Moriarty, John Devereux etc... How well that nostalgia will stand up to the reality of the England side touring under GB badge is another matter. As others have said we may need to look at Aussies and Kiwis of Scottish, Welsh and Irish ancestry; though there may be some good mileage in that. I suspect there may be some decent NRL players who are not going to get a gig for Australia or NZ who can't be bothered playing for a Tier 2 nation, but might see some cache in getting GB caps as there is still some nostalgia for same down under.

Rugby League fans have a horrible habit of thinking just ten minutes ahead and not about anything long term.



Just because there are no current players who are Scottish Welsh or Irish who would get in a team, that doesn't mean there won't be in ten or even five years time. Who's to say that the team down in Merthyr Tydfil won't produce two players as good as Ellery Hanley and Sam Burgess in the next decade...? Why shouldn't they get an opportunity to play for a Great Britain side?



And even look at Tyson Frizell - did play for Wales in the past as his Dad is Welsh (and Mother is Tongan), not a drop of Aussie blood in the bloke - yet he's now an Australian international. If there'd been a Great Britain all this time, he may well be pulling on a Wales kit in the WC and a Lions kit throughout his career for every test series.



Rugby League fans have a horrible habit of thinking just ten minutes ahead and not about anything long term.

Just because there are no current players who are Scottish Welsh or Irish who would get in a team, that doesn't mean there won't be in ten or even five years time. Who's to say that the team down in Merthyr Tydfil won't produce two players as good as Ellery Hanley and Sam Burgess in the next decade...? Why shouldn't they get an opportunity to play for a Great Britain side?

And even look at Tyson Frizell - did play for Wales in the past as his Dad is Welsh (and Mother is Tongan), not a drop of Aussie blood in the bloke - yet he's now an Australian international. If there'd been a Great Britain all this time, he may well be pulling on a Wales kit in the WC and a Lions kit throughout his career for every test series.

Regan Grace is another. He could easily be the best British winger in years to come and is fully Welsh.

Psychedelic Casual wrote: Scotland Wales and England are the three things that are not countries.



The Term "Great Britain" originates in the late 1400's from the nuptials of and English Princess and a Scottish Prince. It was officially used in the 1707 act of Union which joined the Kingdoms of England and Scotland in the Kingdom of Great Britain. Some 100 years later this name was changed to the Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland and again changed in the early 20th century to The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to reflect Irish independence. Wales was a principality up until about 500 years ago, but thereafter became a nation in its own right.



The use of GB to refer to a sporting collective is actually incorrect...it should be Team GB&NI



Team GB in Rugby League either limits itself to Scots, Welsh and English players or changes its's name to reflect the inclusion of Irish players....the other code now refer to their Lions as BIL (British and Irish Lions) and it doesn't seem to have done them any harm with 20,000 tourists here earlier this year.



