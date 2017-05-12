DGM wrote:

Most of us will be happy to see that the RLIF have announced that GB tours are to return!"The next four-year International Rugby League calendar has been confirmed today at a meeting of the Board of the Rugby League International Federation in Sydney. Headlining the calendar is the return of Kangaroos and Lions Tours.The four-year cycle, beginning in 2018, will include a New Zealand tour to Europe and an Emerging Nations championship in 2018, followed by a Lions Tour to the Southern Hemisphere in 2019, and a Kangaroos Tour to Europe in 2020. The Kangaroos Tour will feature at least three Test matches against England and one Test against France.The final year of the next cycle, 2021, will feature the Rugby League Men’s and Women’s World Cups in the UK."So GB will purely be a touring side, presumably every 4 years, reverting to England, Wales, Scotland & Ireland for the other three. No 4 Nations tournaments either.