|
|
Him wrote:
Yeah and when domestic RL was on its backside and crippled the game with its short-termist, backward attitudes.
It was also a very different time in terms of both society and media. There wasn't the huge concentration/consolidation of media in London/South East and within an upper-middle class-only spectrum. There were still regional editions of national newspapers, very few tv channels, no internet and little else in terms of social or leisure activities.
It was p!ss easy to sell out Wembley back then and the RFL didn't do anything other than announce when the game was happening.
It's not like that today.
When did Wembley ever get sold out for a Rugby League international?
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Fri May 12, 2017 10:42 am
|
|
1963 Ashes Tour in "Them Days" Attendance 13,946! It was played on a Wednesday though - blasted RFL couldn't run a race!!
|
|
Fri May 12, 2017 1:27 pm
|
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
When did Wembley ever get sold out for a Rugby League international?
Probably only the 92 WC final.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:33 pm
|
|
Will the Great Britain tour matches against Australia be for The Ashes? Likewise the home series when England play Australia? Or is there no Ashes anymore, if there ever was?
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:49 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
Most of us will be happy to see that the RLIF have announced that GB tours are to return!http://www.rlif.com/article/8268/lions- ... e-calendar
"The next four-year International Rugby League calendar has been confirmed today at a meeting of the Board of the Rugby League International Federation in Sydney. Headlining the calendar is the return of Kangaroos and Lions Tours.
The four-year cycle, beginning in 2018, will include a New Zealand tour to Europe and an Emerging Nations championship in 2018, followed by a Lions Tour to the Southern Hemisphere in 2019, and a Kangaroos Tour to Europe in 2020. The Kangaroos Tour will feature at least three Test matches against England and one Test against France.
The final year of the next cycle, 2021, will feature the Rugby League Men’s and Women’s World Cups in the UK."
So GB will purely be a touring side, presumably every 4 years, reverting to England, Wales, Scotland & Ireland for the other three. No 4 Nations tournaments either.
Now that is good news!
It's a real shame for the sport that Melbourne are tossers and won't be playing in the World Club Challenge next year (they should be fined for not playing in it, but that won't happen).
But the Lions used to have great series against the Kangaroos and Kiwis - proper chuffed with it, and loved that last ever kit they had and would buy a new one in a heartbeat over the TERRIBLE England World Cup kit:
|
|