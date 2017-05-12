WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lions, Tours & International Calendar

Re: Lions, Tours & International Calendar
Post Fri May 12, 2017 10:36 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7157
Location: Here there and everywhere
Him wrote:
Yeah and when domestic RL was on its backside and crippled the game with its short-termist, backward attitudes.

It was also a very different time in terms of both society and media. There wasn't the huge concentration/consolidation of media in London/South East and within an upper-middle class-only spectrum. There were still regional editions of national newspapers, very few tv channels, no internet and little else in terms of social or leisure activities.

It was p!ss easy to sell out Wembley back then and the RFL didn't do anything other than announce when the game was happening.

It's not like that today.


When did Wembley ever get sold out for a Rugby League international?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Lions, Tours & International Calendar
Post Fri May 12, 2017 10:42 am
nkpom
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2003 4:22 pm
Posts: 666
Location: Southampton
1963 Ashes Tour in "Them Days" Attendance 13,946! It was played on a Wednesday though - blasted RFL couldn't run a race!!
Re: Lions, Tours & International Calendar
Post Fri May 12, 2017 1:27 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5527
Location: Hill Valley
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
When did Wembley ever get sold out for a Rugby League international?


Probably only the 92 WC final.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Lions, Tours & International Calendar
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:33 pm
Muggins
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 43
Will the Great Britain tour matches against Australia be for The Ashes? Likewise the home series when England play Australia? Or is there no Ashes anymore, if there ever was?
