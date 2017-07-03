WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game - Song Titles 2017.1

Re: Game - Song Titles 2017.1

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:52 pm
Jude User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 07, 2010 7:03 pm
Posts: 23513
Location: Home.
Tattooed Dancer - Ozzy Osbourne
The darkest hour of any day is the one just before the dawn breaks
Be kinder than is necessary.... everyone you encounter is fighting some kind of battle.

Re: Game - Song Titles 2017.1

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:53 pm
Wanderer User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48643
Location: Doncaster
Use It Or Lose It - Motley Crue

Re: Game - Song Titles 2017.1

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:54 pm
Jude User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 07, 2010 7:03 pm
Posts: 23513
Location: Home.
Violins and Tambourines - Stereophonics
The darkest hour of any day is the one just before the dawn breaks
Be kinder than is necessary.... everyone you encounter is fighting some kind of battle.

Re: Game - Song Titles 2017.1

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:58 pm
Wanderer User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48643
Location: Doncaster
We'll Bring The House Down - Slade

Re: Game - Song Titles 2017.1

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:00 pm
Jude User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 07, 2010 7:03 pm
Posts: 23513
Location: Home.
XO Tour Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert
The darkest hour of any day is the one just before the dawn breaks
Be kinder than is necessary.... everyone you encounter is fighting some kind of battle.

Re: Game - Song Titles 2017.1

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:11 am
Wanderer User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48643
Location: Doncaster
Young Gods - Little Angels

Re: Game - Song Titles 2017.1

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:33 pm
Dazzler66 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 7
Zombie - The cranberries

Re: Game - Song Titles 2017.1

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:59 pm
Jude User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 07, 2010 7:03 pm
Posts: 23513
Location: Home.
Africa - Toto
The darkest hour of any day is the one just before the dawn breaks
Be kinder than is necessary.... everyone you encounter is fighting some kind of battle.
