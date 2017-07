the artist wrote: Quinn Ngawati is on for toronto tonight - first Canadian player to play for the wolfpack

I know they're obviously a new team, but in my opinion it's pretty poor that when they're in a league like this with a squad like they have, it's taken them this long to actually field a Canadian player. Surely they could have blooded a few over the course of the season when they're playing such inferior teams? It's not like putting one or two in the squad would have changed results.