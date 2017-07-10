WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:36 am
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
Bureta Fareimo


How would he get a visa? He's hardly played NRL.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:58 am
Iro at the Warriors has already confirmed he's heading to the UK for 2018 so someone seems to think he'll get a visa. Not sure how though

Re: Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:15 am
Size of contract influences the visa application process.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:20 am
It does, but would anyone spend big on a Reserve Grade player?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:23 am
I guess it depends what the definition of "big" is.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:43 am
If he's played so many of his international teams games he will get a visa, that's what Folau struggled with
Re: Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:49 am
.... 50% of their country’s matches in the last 2 years.

As far as I can tell, he's only played for the USA back in 2013.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:10 pm
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
Bureta Fareimo


Nice to see your still around fivebellies.
Last time I saw you was at Gillingham against London throwing a few punches. :D

Re: Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:10 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Nice to see your still around fivebellies.
Last time I saw you was at Gillingham against London throwing a few punches. :D

I'm a changed man :D
Re: Recruitment and retention

Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:23 pm
ccs wrote:
Size of contract influences the visa application process.


Length or value?
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
