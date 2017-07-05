WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 3:57 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26002
HFC Boy wrote:
Swapping Abdull for Will Oakes ?
Is he any good ?

Definitely has promise but not up to SL standard yet which is why we sent him to rovers for a year

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 3:59 pm
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22059
Location: London
Paul Gallen? Ffs....
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:53 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3804
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Gallen as in the guy that got banned from all clubs/activities etc for a year due to performance enhancing drugs? The Gallen that attacked the Australian doping agency during its investigation, the Gallen that came out on the radio and stated he hadn't taken anything then pleaded guilty and hammered out a punishment/sanction from ASADA along with the other doping cheats, er, no thanks.
He's also 36 as of next month and the wedge we'd have to be paying him to lure him away from Australia I think we could do better for the money, we also have much better props at the club and also two young upcoming forwards that would be missing out on their development.
Gallen's own words only a couple of weeks ago.

“Would I leave the Sharks? It would have to be a very, very, very good offer for me to leave the Sharks, so no, I probably wouldn’t (leave),”

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:20 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24856
Location: West Yorkshire
Oakes to Hull is simply not happening, too important to Rovers, source couldn't be much better. :WHISTLE:
If it's Gallen, and we're resigning Michaels, I guess that puts paid to the Paea rumour. :(

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:28 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1662
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Gallen as in the guy that got banned from all clubs/activities etc for a year due to performance enhancing drugs? The Gallen that attacked the Australian doping agency during its investigation, the Gallen that came out on the radio and stated he hadn't taken anything then pleaded guilty and hammered out a punishment/sanction from ASADA along with the other doping cheats, er, no thanks.
He's also 36 as of next month and the wedge we'd have to be paying him to lure him away from Australia I think we could do better for the money, we also have much better props at the club and also two young upcoming forwards that would be missing out on their development.
Gallen's own words only a couple of weeks ago.

“Would I leave the Sharks? It would have to be a very, very, very good offer for me to leave the Sharks, so no, I probably wouldn’t (leave),”

Aww come on knocker , youve seen him play, nsw captain, surely some part of you would like to see him in a hull shirt . The super league needs high profile signings like him. Dont get me wrong, if it didnt happen I wouldnt be fussed , and understand your concerns.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:35 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3804
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
I think he's done, I go so far as to say I'd have Mickey P in front and I don't really want him at the club either for the reasons re the younger players. His improvements seemed to come on the back of being on the juice, i really don't think he'd be anything like VfM, just as I didn't think pritchard was, in fact less than pritchard who at least was an amiable chap behind the scenes.
Us paying a massive wedge for a convicted doper at the wrong end of his career and at the expense of two young upcoming forwards losing out valuable game time. Not for me, not even a smidge.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:49 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26002
Mrs Barista wrote:
Oakes to Hull is simply not happening, too important to Rovers, source couldn't be much better. :WHISTLE:
If it's Gallen, and we're resigning Michaels, I guess that puts paid to the Paea rumour. :(


The whole future of hull kr hangs on will oakes turning into the next mahe fonua

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:52 pm
FCHammer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:49 pm
Posts: 6
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Gallen for a year, dont shoot the messenger ha


Would love to see it. But I'm pretty sure Beau Ryan on the footy show announced Gallen has just signed a new 1 year deal with cronulla

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:59 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17947
Location: Back in Hull.
If we have the chance to sign Gallen we should he has been outstanding for years (not just since the drugs incident) would replace Ellis, about the same age, but a lot less injury prone.

It won't happen though as he still can command a salary in the NRL that we can't get near.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:12 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1662
Dave K. wrote:
If we have the chance to sign Gallen we should he has been outstanding for years (not just since the drugs incident) would replace Ellis, about the same age, but a lot less injury prone.

It won't happen though as he still can command a salary in the NRL that we can't get near.

Im sure I read , he was retiring from the nrl , and fancied a year in england, could be wrong , especially if hes signed a 1 year extension at cronulla
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Airlie1984, Beanman, bonaire, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, Dave K., FC-Steward, FCHammer, Fields of Fire, Hessle Roader, Homenaway, knockersbumpMKII, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, threepennystander, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,0671,85776,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
34
- 16OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM