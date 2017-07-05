Gallen as in the guy that got banned from all clubs/activities etc for a year due to performance enhancing drugs? The Gallen that attacked the Australian doping agency during its investigation, the Gallen that came out on the radio and stated he hadn't taken anything then pleaded guilty and hammered out a punishment/sanction from ASADA along with the other doping cheats, er, no thanks.

He's also 36 as of next month and the wedge we'd have to be paying him to lure him away from Australia I think we could do better for the money, we also have much better props at the club and also two young upcoming forwards that would be missing out on their development.

Gallen's own words only a couple of weeks ago.



“Would I leave the Sharks? It would have to be a very, very, very good offer for me to leave the Sharks, so no, I probably wouldn’t (leave),”