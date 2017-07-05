|
HFC Boy wrote:
Swapping Abdull for Will Oakes ?
Is he any good ?
Definitely has promise but not up to SL standard yet which is why we sent him to rovers for a year
Wed Jul 05, 2017 3:59 pm
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:53 pm
Gallen as in the guy that got banned from all clubs/activities etc for a year due to performance enhancing drugs? The Gallen that attacked the Australian doping agency during its investigation, the Gallen that came out on the radio and stated he hadn't taken anything then pleaded guilty and hammered out a punishment/sanction from ASADA along with the other doping cheats, er, no thanks.
He's also 36 as of next month and the wedge we'd have to be paying him to lure him away from Australia I think we could do better for the money, we also have much better props at the club and also two young upcoming forwards that would be missing out on their development.
Gallen's own words only a couple of weeks ago.
“Would I leave the Sharks? It would have to be a very, very, very good offer for me to leave the Sharks, so no, I probably wouldn’t (leave),”
Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:20 pm
Oakes to Hull is simply not happening, too important to Rovers, source couldn't be much better.
If it's Gallen, and we're resigning Michaels, I guess that puts paid to the Paea rumour.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:28 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Gallen as in the guy that got banned from all clubs/activities etc for a year due to performance enhancing drugs? The Gallen that attacked the Australian doping agency during its investigation, the Gallen that came out on the radio and stated he hadn't taken anything then pleaded guilty and hammered out a punishment/sanction from ASADA along with the other doping cheats, er, no thanks.
He's also 36 as of next month and the wedge we'd have to be paying him to lure him away from Australia I think we could do better for the money, we also have much better props at the club and also two young upcoming forwards that would be missing out on their development.
Gallen's own words only a couple of weeks ago.
“Would I leave the Sharks? It would have to be a very, very, very good offer for me to leave the Sharks, so no, I probably wouldn’t (leave),”
Aww come on knocker , youve seen him play, nsw captain, surely some part of you would like to see him in a hull shirt . The super league needs high profile signings like him. Dont get me wrong, if it didnt happen I wouldnt be fussed , and understand your concerns.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:35 pm
I think he's done, I go so far as to say I'd have Mickey P in front and I don't really want him at the club either for the reasons re the younger players. His improvements seemed to come on the back of being on the juice, i really don't think he'd be anything like VfM, just as I didn't think pritchard was, in fact less than pritchard who at least was an amiable chap behind the scenes.
Us paying a massive wedge for a convicted doper at the wrong end of his career and at the expense of two young upcoming forwards losing out valuable game time. Not for me, not even a smidge.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:49 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Oakes to Hull is simply not happening, too important to Rovers, source couldn't be much better.
If it's Gallen, and we're resigning Michaels, I guess that puts paid to the Paea rumour.
The whole future of hull kr hangs on will oakes turning into the next mahe fonua
