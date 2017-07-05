unknownlegend wrote: Abdul "considering" staying at Rovers??? Bye then!

To be honest it's a typical HDB article, with no evidence or quotes from anyone including the player, Radford or Sheens.I don't see him coming back, as I don't see him getting first team action at Hull as he would be 4th choice HB and he isn't Radford type of LF.At the start of the year I would have been disappointed with Abdul not coming back, but with the form of Connor I wouldn't be too bothered.He should be playing in SL next year though, so if Rovers dont come up I could see him at Wakey.