Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:57 am
Wilde 3
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5418
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Gallen for a year, dont shoot the messenger ha


I'd take that

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:16 am
Armavinit
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 644
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Gallen for a year, dont shoot the messenger ha

Another Coal Train

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:57 am
FC-Steward
Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 833
He's probably the best available who can replace Ellis

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:30 am
unknownlegend
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 543
Location: West Hull
Abdul "considering" staying at Rovers??? Bye then!
Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:56 am
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17946
Location: Back in Hull.
unknownlegend wrote:
Abdul "considering" staying at Rovers??? Bye then!


To be honest it's a typical HDB article, with no evidence or quotes from anyone including the player, Radford or Sheens.

I don't see him coming back, as I don't see him getting first team action at Hull as he would be 4th choice HB and he isn't Radford type of LF.

At the start of the year I would have been disappointed with Abdul not coming back, but with the form of Connor I wouldn't be too bothered.

He should be playing in SL next year though, so if Rovers dont come up I could see him at Wakey.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:05 pm
Chris28
Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17823
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
unknownlegend wrote:
Abdul "considering" staying at Rovers??? Bye then!

He'll decide at the end of the season (i.e. if they come up he might stay, if not he'll be back with us)
Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:40 pm
Chris71
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4047
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Chris28 wrote:
He'll decide at the end of the season (i.e. if they come up he might stay, if not he'll be back with us)


That's the way I see it.
Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:50 pm
Tinkerman23
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1660
Wilde 3 wrote:
I'd take that

Me to, would be major coup for hull
