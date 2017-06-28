WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:00 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'm a genius full stop


Undoubtedly, it's plain for everybody to see.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:45 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Undoubtedly, it's plain for everybody to see.


Unless they're from withernsea

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:28 pm
Anyone seen the twitter post by Phil Joseph?
Saying can't wait to get training with the lads @Hullfcofficial.
Then quickly deleted.
Surely got to be a mickey take?
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:32 pm
A unknown superstar wrote:
Anyone seen the twitter post by Phil Joseph?
Saying can't wait to get training with the lads @Hullfcofficial.
Then quickly deleted.
Surely got to be a mickey take?


I thought getting Mickey Paea was probably unrealistic, but this would be just a bit of a comedown - no offence intended. :lol:
