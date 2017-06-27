WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:35 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25953
If we keep micheals then we only have 1 non fed place available which I'd rather use on a 2nd rower or outside back

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:55 pm
Tarquin Fuego
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2040
Location: United Kingdom
Am I missing something with these new central contracts
Jamie Shaul not considered ?
Would that not ease some salary cap
I have lost interest

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:48 am
Faithful One
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1617
Location: Top of the East Stand
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Am I missing something with these new central contracts
Jamie Shaul not considered ?
Would that not ease some salary cap


Just shows what a joke of an idea it is. Assuming Hardaker and Tomkins were both considered for it (being England internationals, although not sure if that makes a hot of difference), if you have Shaul that's 4 out of the 12 central contracts awarded to fullbacks.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:16 am
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 433
All our props are doing well.
Some better than others but that's normal isn't it ?.
Taylors learnt, and his best is still to come at the business end. Maybe true of Green too, he's pacing himself nicely..
I think Liam has burnt the most enegy so far, so just hope he doesn't burn himself out like Tag did last year, as Watts is just too important for us.
They'll all be measured ultimately by what they do from now till Old Trafford.
The biggest and most intense battles are all ahead of us, and for me they're building up nicely
We may yet have the best pack addition still to come if Ellis is targetting a big finale before the boots are on the peg.
On Paea, I would simply trust our good recruitment record, the team will do ALL the homework and make the right decision.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:55 am
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5402
Uppo58 wrote:
All our props are doing well.
Some better than others but that's normal isn't it ?.
Taylors learnt, and his best is still to come at the business end. Maybe true of Green too, he's pacing himself nicely..
I think Liam has burnt the most enegy so far, so just hope he doesn't burn himself out like Tag did last year, as Watts is just too important for us.
They'll all be measured ultimately by what they do from now till Old Trafford.
The biggest and most intense battles are all ahead of us, and for me they're building up nicely
We may yet have the best pack addition still to come if Ellis is targetting a big finale before the boots are on the peg.
On Paea, I would simply trust our good recruitment record, the team will do ALL the homework and make the right decision.


Watts mas missed 3 or 4 games through suspension, so he will be ok

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:10 am
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4037
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Faithful One wrote:
Just shows what a joke of an idea it is. Assuming Hardaker and Tomkins were both considered for it (being England internationals, although not sure if that makes a hot of difference), if you have Shaul that's 4 out of the 12 central contracts awarded to fullbacks.


Its strange that its only for 12 central contracts when a team is 13 plus 4 interchanges so is that the RFL saying that 12 players are guaranteed England selection regardless of form etc? The fact Lomax has been given one is a joke in itself, not denying he isnt a good player but not one worth a central contract surely??

Typical RFL and lack of transparency.

Typical RFL and lack of transparency.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:45 pm
Erik the not red
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 685
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Am I missing something with these new central contracts
Jamie Shaul not considered ?
Would that not ease some salary cap


As he has been dropped from the England select squad I would say its safe to assume that it isn't going to happen. Although I have mixed feelings on Hull players risking injury or missing games on meaningless mid season internationals these central contracts bring a whole new beast into the room. Its going to give extra wriggle room on the salary cap and you just know which clubs will benefit the most, regardless of their results and you can be sure it won't be Hull. RFL lack of accountability and corruption at its worst.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:13 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25953
Wilde 3 wrote:
Watts mas missed 3 or 4 games through suspension, so he will be ok


Missed 7 hasn't he? 4, 2 and 1 games from memory. Almost 1/2 a season so he should be fresh enough

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:16 pm
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9591
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
Missed 7 hasn't he? 4, 2 and 1 games from memory. Almost 1/2 a season so he should be fresh enough


You're nearly a mathematical genius.
