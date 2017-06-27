|
If we keep micheals then we only have 1 non fed place available which I'd rather use on a 2nd rower or outside back
Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:55 pm
Am I missing something with these new central contracts
Jamie Shaul not considered ?
Would that not ease some salary cap
I have lost interest
Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:48 am
Just shows what a joke of an idea it is. Assuming Hardaker and Tomkins were both considered for it (being England internationals, although not sure if that makes a hot of difference), if you have Shaul that's 4 out of the 12 central contracts awarded to fullbacks.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:16 am
All our props are doing well.
Some better than others but that's normal isn't it ?.
Taylors learnt, and his best is still to come at the business end. Maybe true of Green too, he's pacing himself nicely..
I think Liam has burnt the most enegy so far, so just hope he doesn't burn himself out like Tag did last year, as Watts is just too important for us.
They'll all be measured ultimately by what they do from now till Old Trafford.
The biggest and most intense battles are all ahead of us, and for me they're building up nicely
We may yet have the best pack addition still to come if Ellis is targetting a big finale before the boots are on the peg.
On Paea, I would simply trust our good recruitment record, the team will do ALL the homework and make the right decision.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:55 am
Watts mas missed 3 or 4 games through suspension, so he will be ok
Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:10 am
Its strange that its only for 12 central contracts when a team is 13 plus 4 interchanges so is that the RFL saying that 12 players are guaranteed England selection regardless of form etc? The fact Lomax has been given one is a joke in itself, not denying he isnt a good player but not one worth a central contract surely??
Typical RFL and lack of transparency.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:45 pm
As he has been dropped from the England select squad I would say its safe to assume that it isn't going to happen. Although I have mixed feelings on Hull players risking injury or missing games on meaningless mid season internationals these central contracts bring a whole new beast into the room. Its going to give extra wriggle room on the salary cap and you just know which clubs will benefit the most, regardless of their results and you can be sure it won't be Hull. RFL lack of accountability and corruption at its worst.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:13 pm
Missed 7 hasn't he? 4, 2 and 1 games from memory. Almost 1/2 a season so he should be fresh enough
Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:16 pm
You're nearly a mathematical genius.
