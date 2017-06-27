Tarquin Fuego wrote: Am I missing something with these new central contracts

Jamie Shaul not considered ?

Would that not ease some salary cap

Just shows what a joke of an idea it is. Assuming Hardaker and Tomkins were both considered for it (being England internationals, although not sure if that makes a hot of difference), if you have Shaul that's 4 out of the 12 central contracts awarded to fullbacks.