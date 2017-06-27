WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:35 pm
If we keep micheals then we only have 1 non fed place available which I'd rather use on a 2nd rower or outside back

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:55 pm
Am I missing something with these new central contracts
Jamie Shaul not considered ?
Would that not ease some salary cap
I have lost interest
