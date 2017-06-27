Tinkerman23 wrote: Fair points and I dont strongly disagree, and im not saying im massively excited of the prospect of signing paea , but if we did go down that route, from a fully fit squad I think green woukd struggle to make the 17 . I dont see how people think green deserves a starting spot despite who we sign , I dont think is form or ability deserve it to be honest , to many average games for me , id much prefer a bowden of late, just needs the consistency . And I agree , you cant have a team of internationals, green a is a good back up , bench player to me. I like to see our strongest front row from the start , and I dont think green will ever be that for us

What does it matter if he starts or comes off the bench? Just because he isn't one of our two best props doesn't mean he shouldn't start. Just that I see others more suited to coming off the bench. Every single club in SL has at least one prop who is on par with Green regarding ability. He's young, solid, English, probably fairly cheap and committed. I'm happy to have Green at Hull.