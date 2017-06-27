WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:06 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1553
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Fair points and I dont strongly disagree, and im not saying im massively excited of the prospect of signing paea , but if we did go down that route, from a fully fit squad I think green woukd struggle to make the 17 . I dont see how people think green deserves a starting spot despite who we sign , I dont think is form or ability deserve it to be honest , to many average games for me , id much prefer a bowden of late, just needs the consistency . And I agree , you cant have a team of internationals, green a is a good back up , bench player to me. I like to see our strongest front row from the start , and I dont think green will ever be that for us


Green should start watching Liam Watts and the way he runs angled lines rather then straight which makes it much easier for the defenders to tackle.
Once Green discovers he can bust tackles his confidence will soar and we will see Green on another level.
Masi seems to get better every game he plays and that shows he is developing well.
An injury prone Paea is not the answer in my opinion

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:05 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1634
bonaire wrote:
Green should start watching Liam Watts and the way he runs angled lines rather then straight which makes it much easier for the defenders to tackle.
Once Green discovers he can bust tackles his confidence will soar and we will see Green on another level.
Masi seems to get better every game he plays and that shows he is developing well.
An injury prone Paea is not the answer in my opinion

Thats why I dont think he'll improve much more, hes been around the likes of watts, taylor, ellis, mini , manu, and doesnt to me seem to improve, I may sound harsh and dont mean to be, because I really really want him to be a top class player for hull

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:07 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9133
Location: King George Dock
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Fair points and I dont strongly disagree, and im not saying im massively excited of the prospect of signing paea , but if we did go down that route, from a fully fit squad I think green woukd struggle to make the 17 . I dont see how people think green deserves a starting spot despite who we sign , I dont think is form or ability deserve it to be honest , to many average games for me , id much prefer a bowden of late, just needs the consistency . And I agree , you cant have a team of internationals, green a is a good back up , bench player to me. I like to see our strongest front row from the start , and I dont think green will ever be that for us

What does it matter if he starts or comes off the bench? Just because he isn't one of our two best props doesn't mean he shouldn't start. Just that I see others more suited to coming off the bench. Every single club in SL has at least one prop who is on par with Green regarding ability. He's young, solid, English, probably fairly cheap and committed. I'm happy to have Green at Hull.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:12 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25950
green is actually the oldest of our 4 main props and bowden the youngest. I agree that green has all the physical attributes but there's something missing. He's 27 now so should be coming into his prime as a front rower so hopefully he'll get an injury free run and can start to get some more consistency into his game. he also needs to get more involved when he's on the field and be doing more minutes to take the pressure off taylor and watts

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:14 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9133
Location: King George Dock
Got me our props rank in order as
Watts
Taylor
Bowden
Green
Fash/Matongo

And I would still start with Taylor and Watts, the only reason I mentioned Green to start alongside Taylor was if Watts got moved to 13 which I could see Radders considering.
Imo he's our 4th choice prop yet I feel he would be best suited to start if we signed Paea. I don't get this, he's not good enough to start, surely it's who's suited to do what best, and for me Green would work best starting allowing us to bring Paea and Bowden off the bench due to the sheer size of them both, who both can cause havoc more than Green would.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:15 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1849
Location: East stand!
bonaire wrote:
Green should start watching Liam Watts and the way he runs angled lines rather then straight which makes it much easier for the defenders to tackle.
Once Green discovers he can bust tackles his confidence will soar and we will see Green on another level.
Masi seems to get better every game he plays and that shows he is developing well.
An injury prone Paea is not the answer in my opinion


What have you not been seeing in green.?
His footwork at the line is tremendous for a big guy. Hence only Taylor the only forward to beat him for metres per carry and why he averages a metre a carry more than watts. Green been brilliant. He was good all year even when hull iffy. Missed a few of hulls better games with knocks or he could of boosted his already good numbers
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:17 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1634
A unknown superstar wrote:
What does it matter if he starts or comes off the bench? Just because he isn't one of our two best props doesn't mean he shouldn't start. Just that I see others more suited to coming off the bench. Every single club in SL has at least one prop who is on par with Green regarding ability. He's young, solid, English, probably fairly cheap and committed. I'm happy to have Green at Hull.

Personally like my best props starting, and my replacement props to make an impact , not just give the starting props a rest. He as all the physical attributes to do so, but very rearly does. Im happyto have a green at hull to, just always think he'll always be on the fringes and never a watts or a taylor

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:21 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1849
Location: East stand!
It's my opinion granted. And we all have our own. But regarding Green its an odd 1 among hull fans for me. Not sure what some of you have been watching. I can't fault Green this year. Unlucky to have had a fee missed games when hull have had some form. Because he was going well even when hull were a bit off and was having to carry the extra load of watts being banned loads
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:25 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1634
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
What have you not been seeing in green.?
His footwork at the line is tremendous for a big guy. Hence only Taylor the only forward to beat him for metres per carry and why he averages a metre a carry more than watts. Green been brilliant. He was good all year even when hull iffy. Missed a few of hulls better games with knocks or he could of boosted his already good numbers

How many carries have watts and green made?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:33 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1849
Location: East stand!
Tinkerman23 wrote:
How many carries have watts and green made?


Watts 193
Taylor 163
Bowden 147
Green 130

All missed a few games this year
"never looking back,always looking forward"
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Airlie1984, airliebird,runninglate!, bonaire, BrianGriffin, Cardiff_05, cas all the way, davey37, FC-Steward, hullandbroncos, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Large Paws, old frightful, Paddyfc, rodney_trotter, shauney, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23 and 257 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,8512,11876,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM