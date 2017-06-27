WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:06 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Fair points and I dont strongly disagree, and im not saying im massively excited of the prospect of signing paea , but if we did go down that route, from a fully fit squad I think green woukd struggle to make the 17 . I dont see how people think green deserves a starting spot despite who we sign , I dont think is form or ability deserve it to be honest , to many average games for me , id much prefer a bowden of late, just needs the consistency . And I agree , you cant have a team of internationals, green a is a good back up , bench player to me. I like to see our strongest front row from the start , and I dont think green will ever be that for us


Green should start watching Liam Watts and the way he runs angled lines rather then straight which makes it much easier for the defenders to tackle.
Once Green discovers he can bust tackles his confidence will soar and we will see Green on another level.
Masi seems to get better every game he plays and that shows he is developing well.
An injury prone Paea is not the answer in my opinion
