Tinkerman23 wrote: Taylor and Watts would be my starting props unless injured or drop in form, think Bowden some way in front of Green for starting spot imo

I can see what you are saying, but think if we signed Paea, Watts would be moved to LF or backrow.And think Bowden is better off the bench, but would be happy to see any of props start.Green has played well this year (Was it the Wigan game he had a great game?), but his season has been disrupted by injuries.