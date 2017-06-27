|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10481
|
Dave K. wrote:
Move Watts to the backrow, had a few spells there this year and looked really dangerous
Imagine a pack of
Taylor/Paea
Houghton
Green/Bowden
Mini
Watts
Manu
More likely that Watts would go to 13 than second row, but yes I think that would be the plan if Paea does return (or maybe Green).
I liked him the first time, and he's a slightly different style to our current props and would add a new dimension coming off the bench. But as others have already said his injury record isnt great lately and I'm not sure its a priority to sign another prop, albeit he would improve our pack. If we are going to have to throw a stack of money at him to get round the new rules then I would say move on.
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:08 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17820
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
why do we always have rules that can be circumvented with £££'s?
If you're really bored, read the immigration rules - full of stuff like that since 2008 and relaxed for cash since 2010
|
2005 Challenge Cup
To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:09 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 550
|
Chris28 wrote:
If you're really bored, read the immigration rules - full of stuff like that since 2008 and relaxed for cash since 2010
Im not that bored Chris!
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:32 am
|
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1846
Location: East stand!
|
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Manu
Hadley
Watts
Bench...
Paea
Green
Mini
Washy
That bench would be massively stronger than anything we've fielded all year. Starting pack not to shoddy either
More behind that as well by next year with another pre season
Turgut
Fash
Mashi
|
"never looking back,always looking forward"
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:16 am
|
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9130
Location: King George Dock
|
Dave K. wrote:
Move Watts to the backrow, had a few spells there this year and looked really dangerous
Imagine a pack of
Taylor/Paea
Houghton
Green/Bowden
Mini
Watts
Manu
Taylor
Houghton
Green
Minichiello
Manu
Watts
Bench of
Bowden
Washbrook
Hadley
Paea
|
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:37 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1628
|
A unknown superstar wrote:
Taylor
Houghton
Green
Minichiello
Manu
Watts
Bench of
Bowden
Washbrook
Hadley
Paea
Whats your reasoning behind Green having a starting spot, not been argumentative, a genuine question
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:47 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17908
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Whats your reasoning behind Green having a starting spot, not been argumentative, a genuine question
I would have Green as he is solid and the other two offer more impact, particularity against tiring defences.
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:57 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 04, 2015 11:22 am
Posts: 53
|
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Manu
Hadley
Watts
Bench...
Paea
Green
Mini
Washy
That bench would be massively stronger than anything we've fielded all year. Starting pack not to shoddy either
More behind that as well by next year with another pre season
Turgut
Fash
Mashi
Not to mention Thompson...................
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, andy 1962, Ashton Bears, C for Cuckoo, Carisma HFC, Chris71, Dave K., FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, Greavsie, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, Offy, old frightful, Patterdale, PCollinson1990, Ranjit, Sheephead, Soul Boy, Staffs FC, Tarquin Fuego, Tinkerman23, Towns88, Wilde 3, x teacher, Zaphod and 254 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|