Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:38 am
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10481
Dave K. wrote:
Move Watts to the backrow, had a few spells there this year and looked really dangerous

Imagine a pack of

Taylor/Paea
Houghton
Green/Bowden
Mini
Watts
Manu


More likely that Watts would go to 13 than second row, but yes I think that would be the plan if Paea does return (or maybe Green).

I liked him the first time, and he's a slightly different style to our current props and would add a new dimension coming off the bench. But as others have already said his injury record isnt great lately and I'm not sure its a priority to sign another prop, albeit he would improve our pack. If we are going to have to throw a stack of money at him to get round the new rules then I would say move on.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:08 am
Chris28 User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17820
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
PCollinson1990 wrote:
why do we always have rules that can be circumvented with £££'s?


If you're really bored, read the immigration rules - full of stuff like that since 2008 and relaxed for cash since 2010
2005 Challenge Cup

To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:09 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 550
Chris28 wrote:
If you're really bored, read the immigration rules - full of stuff like that since 2008 and relaxed for cash since 2010

Im not that bored Chris!

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:32 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1846
Location: East stand!
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Manu
Hadley
Watts

Bench...
Paea
Green
Mini
Washy

That bench would be massively stronger than anything we've fielded all year. Starting pack not to shoddy either
More behind that as well by next year with another pre season
Turgut
Fash
Mashi
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:16 am
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9130
Location: King George Dock
Dave K. wrote:
Move Watts to the backrow, had a few spells there this year and looked really dangerous

Imagine a pack of

Taylor/Paea
Houghton
Green/Bowden
Mini
Watts
Manu



Taylor
Houghton
Green
Minichiello
Manu
Watts

Bench of

Bowden
Washbrook
Hadley
Paea
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:37 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1628
A unknown superstar wrote:
Taylor
Houghton
Green
Minichiello
Manu
Watts

Bench of

Bowden
Washbrook
Hadley
Paea

Whats your reasoning behind Green having a starting spot, not been argumentative, a genuine question

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:47 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17908
Location: Back in Hull.
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Whats your reasoning behind Green having a starting spot, not been argumentative, a genuine question


I would have Green as he is solid and the other two offer more impact, particularity against tiring defences.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:57 am
LAMBWATH ROAD FC Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 04, 2015 11:22 am
Posts: 53
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Manu
Hadley
Watts

Bench...
Paea
Green
Mini
Washy

That bench would be massively stronger than anything we've fielded all year. Starting pack not to shoddy either
More behind that as well by next year with another pre season
Turgut
Fash
Mashi
Not to mention Thompson...................
Previous

