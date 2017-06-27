Dave K. wrote: Move Watts to the backrow, had a few spells there this year and looked really dangerous



Imagine a pack of



Taylor/Paea

Houghton

Green/Bowden

Mini

Watts

Manu

More likely that Watts would go to 13 than second row, but yes I think that would be the plan if Paea does return (or maybe Green).I liked him the first time, and he's a slightly different style to our current props and would add a new dimension coming off the bench. But as others have already said his injury record isnt great lately and I'm not sure its a priority to sign another prop, albeit he would improve our pack. If we are going to have to throw a stack of money at him to get round the new rules then I would say move on.