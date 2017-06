Irregular Hoops wrote: Good point made earlier. We've come a long way as a club when we just have to tweak things now and again.

We also now seem to be a club where players want to stay.

Agreed. Although replacing Ellis and Fonua in the same off season will be challenging to say the least. Good to have Kelly over the line already as the halfback offseason search saga has filled pretty much every one of the last 15 or so.