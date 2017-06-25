There have been a lot of downs and ups along the way in this 3.5 year period, plenty of mistakes, some down to lack of experience, some down to lack of knowhow/understanding, some bad luck too.

Upsides for me from 2016 and this season (After an appauling 2014 and 2015) is that our attack has improved immeasurably, yes there are games when we've still looked a bit clueless in the opposing 20 but that is starkly different to 2014/15.

Radford this season has identified what he did wrong last season and previously and ensured youngsters are getting plenty of game time and acknowledging that a fresh enthusiastic young un can perform to as good a standard if not better than a jabbed up/physically drained senior/1st choice player if they are given some game time to mature.

Defence has remained stout for the most part though some horrendous lapses this season with massive scorelines though this was a reflection more of where the mentality was of the players. In that aspect we have seen change in the last few games were players have dug deep were previously we have wilted and Radford has to take credit for that.



Maintaining the balance of experience plus youngsters coming through and indeed playing players in their best position/addressing issues is so vital both in terms of outright performance and sustainability financially.

Though nothing is won yet I'm content as to where we are and where we are going, 2014/15 we just looked like a rabble, yes radford was forming his team but comparatively speaking he underperformed hugely compared to genetle in his first two years.

The other aspect of radford is he is finally taking responsibility for when we are not performing, previously he wouldn't, even so far as blaming/turning on the fans which for me was the lowest of the low.