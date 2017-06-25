WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:46 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1551
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Honestly I think Briscoe is done, he's not going to improve by coming to us.
He's still a reasonable std winger but is nowhere near where he was and has fallen down the pecking order massively with respect to England, he also hasn't learnt from his defensive frailities when with us, has lost some pace and even the Leeds fans are stating he (And indeed Ryan Hall) doesn't have the capability of busting lines/bringing it out as strong as he used to.
I think there are better options for us frankly that won't cost as much, as Cas have proven, if you can get the ball out you don't need a superstar on the wings.


Anyway if Griffin pulls his finger out like he did on friday then the right wing slot is his for next season with Nick Rawsthorne the back up wing so i dont think we need another wing particularly as Logan will be pushing for first team and can also play wing.
Like Knocker said if you move the ball out wide fast and create the space you dont need a superstar wing but Radford likes the wings to be big and powerful to get us moving forward at the play the ball and Griffin for all his faults can do that.
If we are to spend some money i would rather we sign a centre or big second row.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:08 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17902
Location: Back in Hull.
Another option could be to sign a young championship winger, someone like Ethan Ryan or Will Oakes

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:19 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24818
Location: West Yorkshire
Dave K. wrote:
Another option could be to sign a young championship winger, someone like Ethan Ryan or Will Oakes

Oakes is signed up to Rovers until 2020 IIRC. Ryan looks to lack the physicality Radford likes?
Image

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:19 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17902
Location: Back in Hull.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Oakes is signed up to Rovers until 2020 IIRC. Ryan looks to lack the physicality Radford likes?


Might have a clause, he will do what he thinks is best for him, as he has shown already

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:45 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10332
Rawsthorne given 2 year deal according to one of the rugby papers

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:44 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3779
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
do we need a second rower for next season?
Hadley, Washbrook, Turgut, Mini, Manu, Thompson (though played as a prop quite often), Fash, Downs
Props;
Watts, Bowden, Taylor, Green, Matongo.
if anything I'd say we need another prop rather than a SR but as I've said previously trusting to the younger/junior squad members and they continue their development and getting playing time is by far the better longer term option IMHO, yes we will need to be looking to replace Minichello (though the rate he is going 2019 isn't out of the question) and indeed giving the likes of Litten some game time too.
IF we do get both JA and Hadley back for 2018 (I don't think we will IMHO) then in all honesty aren't we really looking at a one player, maybe even just bringing through another back/forward from the juniors?

Shaul
Griffin/Rawsthorne
Connor
CT/Logan
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Mini
Manu
Hadley/Thompson/Washbrook

Subs from;
Bowden
Fash
Green
Washbrook/Thompson/Hadley
Matongo
Turgut
Downs
Litten

Retaining Michaels solves some headaches in that he can play either side at centre or wing, we don't know what money he is on but who could we get that is of decent quality to replace if griffin is a non starter on the right and Rawsthorne is out on loan? happy to get Logan going as soon as to see how he's overcome his injury/being dropped from last season but really all depends on what Radford sees in terms of who plays where that works best for the team.

We are quickly approaching the sharp end of the season so decisions on personnel for next season and how we are going to go next season will need to have some serious thinking done.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: knockersbumpMKII and 81 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,85995276,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM