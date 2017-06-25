do we need a second rower for next season?

Hadley, Washbrook, Turgut, Mini, Manu, Thompson (though played as a prop quite often), Fash, Downs

Props;

Watts, Bowden, Taylor, Green, Matongo.

if anything I'd say we need another prop rather than a SR but as I've said previously trusting to the younger/junior squad members and they continue their development and getting playing time is by far the better longer term option IMHO, yes we will need to be looking to replace Minichello (though the rate he is going 2019 isn't out of the question) and indeed giving the likes of Litten some game time too.

IF we do get both JA and Hadley back for 2018 (I don't think we will IMHO) then in all honesty aren't we really looking at a one player, maybe even just bringing through another back/forward from the juniors?



Shaul

Griffin/Rawsthorne

Connor

CT/Logan

Talanoa

Kelly

Sneyd

Taylor

Houghton

Watts

Mini

Manu

Hadley/Thompson/Washbrook



Subs from;

Bowden

Fash

Green

Washbrook/Thompson/Hadley

Matongo

Turgut

Downs

Litten



Retaining Michaels solves some headaches in that he can play either side at centre or wing, we don't know what money he is on but who could we get that is of decent quality to replace if griffin is a non starter on the right and Rawsthorne is out on loan? happy to get Logan going as soon as to see how he's overcome his injury/being dropped from last season but really all depends on what Radford sees in terms of who plays where that works best for the team.



We are quickly approaching the sharp end of the season so decisions on personnel for next season and how we are going to go next season will need to have some serious thinking done.