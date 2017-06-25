knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Honestly I think Briscoe is done, he's not going to improve by coming to us.
He's still a reasonable std winger but is nowhere near where he was and has fallen down the pecking order massively with respect to England, he also hasn't learnt from his defensive frailities when with us, has lost some pace and even the Leeds fans are stating he (And indeed Ryan Hall) doesn't have the capability of busting lines/bringing it out as strong as he used to.
I think there are better options for us frankly that won't cost as much, as Cas have proven, if you can get the ball out you don't need a superstar on the wings.
Anyway if Griffin pulls his finger out like he did on friday then the right wing slot is his for next season with Nick Rawsthorne the back up wing so i dont think we need another wing particularly as Logan will be pushing for first team and can also play wing.
Like Knocker said if you move the ball out wide fast and create the space you dont need a superstar wing but Radford likes the wings to be big and powerful to get us moving forward at the play the ball and Griffin for all his faults can do that.
If we are to spend some money i would rather we sign a centre or big second row.