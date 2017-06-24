WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:42 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2377
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Griffin could be our metre making winger next year.
Think Rawsthorne won't be far off the first team next year either. Need some impact off the bench, but think that's improved lately by mixing up who starts and who comes off the bench.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:12 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17900
Location: Back in Hull.
Briscoe would be a good signing, never hit his form that he had at Hull whilst at Peeds except for the odd game. British, strong and quick, Radfords type of winger.

Would Leeds Release him and wouldn't read to much into him attending a Danny Houghton event as they will be good friends.

On another note, good profit that and if we beat Leeds we should be looking at similar or more (due to money from away tickets) with some being invested into recruitment and retention

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:40 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24815
Location: West Yorkshire
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
FC made a profit of approx £249k last season

Off the back of a Wembley appearance.
Image

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:43 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24815
Location: West Yorkshire
Dave K. wrote:
Briscoe would be a good signing, never hit his form that he had at Hull whilst at Peeds except for the odd game. British, strong and quick, Radfords type of winger.


Would agree with that. Not sure how the land lies between him and club management after his exit to Leeds though - didn't seem to be handled that well, but as you say Radford's type of winger and would free up a quota spot.
Image

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:03 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3777
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
FC made a profit of approx £249k last season

So why did Radford when talking in his interview earlier in the season (re salary cap increase) state quite clearly that the club only just broke even last year?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:15 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 533
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
So why did Radford when talking in his interview earlier in the season (re salary cap increase) state quite clearly that the club only just broke even last year?


Because making a prfoit may mean some loans etc. have been paid off (or dividends), you really need to let the Radford issue go.

I take it you wont be going to Doncaster, seen as Radford and the Club are so useless?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:22 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3777
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Dave K. wrote:
Briscoe would be a good signing, never hit his form that he had at Hull whilst at Peeds except for the odd game. British, strong and quick, Radfords type of winger.

Would Leeds Release him and wouldn't read to much into him attending a Danny Houghton event as they will be good friends.

On another note, good profit that and if we beat Leeds we should be looking at similar or more (due to money from away tickets) with some being invested into recruitment and retention

Honestly I think Briscoe is done, he's not going to improve by coming to us.
He's still a reasonable std winger but is nowhere near where he was and has fallen down the pecking order massively with respect to England, he also hasn't learnt from his defensive frailities when with us, has lost some pace and even the Leeds fans are stating he (And indeed Ryan Hall) doesn't have the capability of busting lines/bringing it out as strong as he used to.
I think there are better options for us frankly that won't cost as much, as Cas have proven, if you can get the ball out you don't need a superstar on the wings.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:40 pm
barton baird User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12106
Location: south of Hull.
Wilde 3 wrote:
Tom Briscoe at the Hull event today.....

So was I, but I don`t think Radders is going to sign me up. :)
BLACK AND WHITES



East is East,West is West,
and never the twain shall meet.

--------------------------------
"I" said the sparrow "With my bow and arrow."

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:41 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3777
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Because making a prfoit may mean some loans etc. have been paid off (or dividends), you really need to let the Radford issue go.

I take it you wont be going to Doncaster, seen as Radford and the Club are so useless?


Let what go? Radford is our coach, what happens both on and off the pitch he is integral to that so he is relevant to pretty much all discussions.
You said we made £xxx, I simply mentioned that Lee Radford came out in his interview and stated that the club did not make any profit and broke even last season. I think that's quite important given what we are discussing here re recruitment and retention don't you think?

As for your jibe about Doncaster, where have I said the club/Radford is 'so useless', I've backed Radford/the club when they are doing things right and when things aren't going right i've made critical comment.
I haven't started stupid threads this season about us being in the middle 8s (despite being top 4 still) like one particular poster, nor indeed have I given up half way through the first half on my team again and again by the same poster, she continued to post game after game that we were going to lose etc with barely half the game gone.
Unlike her I don't give up on my team no matter how I feel about the coach or the players, I come a considerable distance through thick and thin (& yes even when I was angry about how we were going so did a petition to vent my anger/frustration) and have done so barring a period in the 90s for reasons that are none of your business.

I'd already mentioned upthread that I'd travelled 740 miles to watch the two home CC games already, and that is by the by, but I'd already decided that despite it being closer to Donny to me there are other things I have to do that are more important.
I've already moved a cycling trip so i can go to wembley should we beat leeds but again that is of no concern to you to what matches I go to or not.
Start actually reading and comprehending what people have written and stop acting like a child with pathetic backbiting!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, ant1, barton baird, bellyboy, bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, fun time frankie, Greavsie, K-Diddy, knockersbumpMKII, London FC Fan, oooh Gravy!, Patterdale, Paul Hamilton, PCollinson1990, TOMCAT, Touchliner, Upanunder, vitch and 261 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,7532,26176,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
32
- 28NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
18
- 35MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
36
- 12SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
36
- 30FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 29WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
38
- 10OXFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
13
- 12HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
34
- 22TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
47
- 12OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
48
- 12HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
18
- 40HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
14
- 24BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
25
- 20DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
18
- 25YORK  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM