Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2377
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Griffin could be our metre making winger next year.
Think Rawsthorne won't be far off the first team next year either. Need some impact off the bench, but think that's improved lately by mixing up who starts and who comes off the bench.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:12 am
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17900
Location: Back in Hull.
Briscoe would be a good signing, never hit his form that he had at Hull whilst at Peeds except for the odd game. British, strong and quick, Radfords type of winger.
Would Leeds Release him and wouldn't read to much into him attending a Danny Houghton event as they will be good friends.
On another note, good profit that and if we beat Leeds we should be looking at similar or more (due to money from away tickets) with some being invested into recruitment and retention
Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:40 am
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24815
Location: West Yorkshire
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
FC made a profit of approx £249k last season
Off the back of a Wembley appearance.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:43 am
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24815
Location: West Yorkshire
Dave K. wrote:
Briscoe would be a good signing, never hit his form that he had at Hull whilst at Peeds except for the odd game. British, strong and quick, Radfords type of winger.
Would agree with that. Not sure how the land lies between him and club management after his exit to Leeds though - didn't seem to be handled that well, but as you say Radford's type of winger and would free up a quota spot.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:03 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3777
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
FC made a profit of approx £249k last season
So why did Radford when talking in his interview earlier in the season (re salary cap increase) state quite clearly that the club only just broke even last year?
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:15 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 533
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
So why did Radford when talking in his interview earlier in the season (re salary cap increase) state quite clearly that the club only just broke even last year?
Because making a prfoit may mean some loans etc. have been paid off (or dividends), you really need to let the Radford issue go.
I take it you wont be going to Doncaster, seen as Radford and the Club are so useless?
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:22 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3777
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Dave K. wrote:
Briscoe would be a good signing, never hit his form that he had at Hull whilst at Peeds except for the odd game. British, strong and quick, Radfords type of winger.
Would Leeds Release him and wouldn't read to much into him attending a Danny Houghton event as they will be good friends.
On another note, good profit that and if we beat Leeds we should be looking at similar or more (due to money from away tickets) with some being invested into recruitment and retention
Honestly I think Briscoe is done, he's not going to improve by coming to us.
He's still a reasonable std winger but is nowhere near where he was and has fallen down the pecking order massively with respect to England, he also hasn't learnt from his defensive frailities when with us, has lost some pace and even the Leeds fans are stating he (And indeed Ryan Hall) doesn't have the capability of busting lines/bringing it out as strong as he used to.
I think there are better options for us frankly that won't cost as much, as Cas have proven, if you can get the ball out you don't need a superstar on the wings.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:40 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12106
Location: south of Hull.
Wilde 3 wrote:
Tom Briscoe at the Hull event today.....
So was I, but I don`t think Radders is going to sign me up.
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:41 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3777
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Because making a prfoit may mean some loans etc. have been paid off (or dividends), you really need to let the Radford issue go.
I take it you wont be going to Doncaster, seen as Radford and the Club are so useless?
Let what go? Radford is our coach, what happens both on and off the pitch he is integral to that so he is relevant to pretty much all discussions.
You said we made £xxx, I simply mentioned that Lee Radford came out in his interview and stated that the club did not make any profit and broke even last season. I think that's quite important given what we are discussing here re recruitment and retention don't you think?
As for your jibe about Doncaster, where have I said the club/Radford is 'so useless', I've backed Radford/the club when they are doing things right and when things aren't going right i've made critical comment.
I haven't started stupid threads this season about us being in the middle 8s (despite being top 4 still) like one particular poster, nor indeed have I given up half way through the first half on my team again and again by the same poster, she continued to post game after game that we were going to lose etc with barely half the game gone.
Unlike her I don't give up on my team no matter how I feel about the coach or the players, I come a considerable distance through thick and thin (& yes even when I was angry about how we were going so did a petition to vent my anger/frustration) and have done so barring a period in the 90s for reasons that are none of your business.
I'd already mentioned upthread that I'd travelled 740 miles to watch the two home CC games already, and that is by the by, but I'd already decided that despite it being closer to Donny to me there are other things I have to do that are more important.
I've already moved a cycling trip so i can go to wembley should we beat leeds but again that is of no concern to you to what matches I go to or not.
Start actually reading and comprehending what people have written and stop acting like a child with pathetic backbiting!
