PCollinson1990 wrote: Because making a prfoit may mean some loans etc. have been paid off (or dividends), you really need to let the Radford issue go.



I take it you wont be going to Doncaster, seen as Radford and the Club are so useless?

Let what go? Radford is our coach, what happens both on and off the pitch he is integral to that so he is relevant to pretty much all discussions.You said we made £xxx, I simply mentioned that Lee Radford came out in his interview and stated that the club did not make any profit and broke even last season. I think that's quite important given what we are discussing here re recruitment and retention don't you think?As for your jibe about Doncaster, where have I said the club/Radford is 'so useless', I've backed Radford/the club when they are doing things right and when things aren't going right i've made critical comment.I haven't started stupid threads this season about us being in the middle 8s (despite being top 4 still) like one particular poster, nor indeed have I given up half way through the first half on my team again and again by the same poster, she continued to post game after game that we were going to lose etc with barely half the game gone.Unlike her I don't give up on my team no matter how I feel about the coach or the players, I come a considerable distance through thick and thin (& yes even when I was angry about how we were going so did a petition to vent my anger/frustration) and have done so barring a period in the 90s for reasons that are none of your business.I'd already mentioned upthread that I'd travelled 740 miles to watch the two home CC games already, and that is by the by, but I'd already decided that despite it being closer to Donny to me there are other things I have to do that are more important.I've already moved a cycling trip so i can go to wembley should we beat leeds but again that is of no concern to you to what matches I go to or not.Start actually reading and comprehending what people have written and stop acting like a child with pathetic backbiting!