Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:28 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10323
tala and mahe get us on the front foot coming away from our line, which current back up winger/centre will give us that when mahe goes?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:42 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25910
We need to replace fonua with a similar style of player or we'll be significantly weaker next season

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:50 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10323
Jake the Peg wrote:
We need to replace fonua with a similar style of player or we'll be significantly weaker next season



the only other player who gave us what mahe does now was briscoe, but he's another who i feel hasnt been as good since he left us

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:57 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25910
number 6 wrote:
the only other player who gave us what mahe does now was briscoe, but he's another who i feel hasnt been as good since he left us


You mean apart from his CC winners medal, GF winners ring , 5 tries at wembley and the lance todd trophy?

He's been injured quite a bit but coming back into his best form from what I've seen

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:01 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10323
Jake the Peg wrote:
You mean apart from his CC winners medal, GF winners ring , 5 tries at wembley and the lance todd trophy?

He's been injured quite a bit but coming back into his best form from what I've seen


what i meant by that was coming off the line for leeds, seemed to be better for us, had better players around him too


the cc cup medal was v a mickey mouse team remember :lol: :lol:

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:15 pm
FC-Steward
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 829
I wouldn't be surprised if we went for Chris heighington or someone similar to replace Ellis . It's going to be difficult to get top players from nrl now , so next option is players at the end of there careers .
