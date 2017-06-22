WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:28 pm
tala and mahe get us on the front foot coming away from our line, which current back up winger/centre will give us that when mahe goes?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:42 pm
We need to replace fonua with a similar style of player or we'll be significantly weaker next season

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:50 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
We need to replace fonua with a similar style of player or we'll be significantly weaker next season



the only other player who gave us what mahe does now was briscoe, but he's another who i feel hasnt been as good since he left us
