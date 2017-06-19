WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:34 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1838
Location: East stand!
Wilde 3 wrote:
With it looking likely that this could be Ellis last year, do you think putting a contract to Savelio would be good business? He is a pretty destructive runner and isn't fully developed yet, very young, and combined with the return of Hadley next year, could see is with a high quality, young back row.


Savelio looks something really special given his age. BUT..Word is his attitude is off and hes a terrible trainer. Which I think sounds true if I think logically about it. Was at saints. Young player of the yr. Not long after moved on. Loan at cas but they never appeared to get much out of him or tried to sign permanent. Gone to wire on a 1 year deal. Started off the year looking a real prospect again. But suddenly out of the team a while. Back in now mind but still not tied to a deal
Maybe the kind of player radders could get right attitude wise in which case got a future international
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:48 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3764
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
bonaire wrote:
I am hoping Turgut will develop as a regular for next season.
Not really seen anything from him to get excited about but has the pace and build to be similar to Bateman


I'm sorry but I really don't rate Turgut that highly at the moment, sure he's got time on his hands to get better but he's only 2 years younger than Bateman and the disparity in quality is massive. the likes of Fash and even Matongo are in front of him as far as value to the team IMHO.

he's also a niggly little sod, that late shoulder charge/hit on the Cas player well after the ball had gone and a few other things in previous games are really not something you'd expect of a junior player wanting to make their way up the ladder. If Green was fit and/or we had Hadley he wouldn't get a look in for me.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:26 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25891
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
I'm sorry but I really don't rate Turgut that highly at the moment, sure he's got time on his hands to get better but he's only 2 years younger than Bateman and the disparity in quality is massive. the likes of Fash and even Matongo are in front of him as far as value to the team IMHO.

he's also a niggly little sod, that late shoulder charge/hit on the Cas player well after the ball had gone and a few other things in previous games are really not something you'd expect of a junior player wanting to make their way up the ladder. If Green was fit and/or we had Hadley he wouldn't get a look in for me.



If you don't rate him he'll probably be in the England squad in a couple of years

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:49 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 502
Jake the Peg wrote:
If you don't rate him he'll probably be in the England squad in a couple of years

hmm :WHISTLE:

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:56 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25891
PCollinson1990 wrote:
hmm :WHISTLE:

You've had more bans than joey barton

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:29 pm
threepennystander Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 287
[quote="knockersbumpMKII"]I'm sorry but I really don't rate Turgut that highly at the moment, sure he's got time on his hands to get better but he's only 2 years younger than Bateman and the disparity in quality is massive. the likes of Fash and even Matongo are in front of him as far as value to the team IMHO.

he's also a niggly little sod, that late shoulder charge/hit on the Cas player well after the ball had gone and a few other things in previous games are really not something you'd expect of a junior player wanting to make their way up the ladder. If Green was fit and/or we had Hadley he wouldn't get a look in for me.[/quoteI
I can see turgut being a good player for us. So what if he niggles the opposition. Nice to see a youngster who's got abit of mongrel about him. As long as he's smart with it and doesn't turn into a penalty machine.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:39 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25891
turgut will have a long and successful pro career. Anyone who can't see how good he can be doesn't know much about the game

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:57 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1838
Location: East stand!
Jake the Peg wrote:
turgut will have a long and successful pro career. Anyone who can't see how good he can be doesn't know much about the game

That's how I see him. 1st time I saw him play I thought 'I like him' stood out from the rest. That was the open day at KC 2013 playing for acadamy
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:33 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2372
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Turgut reminds me somewhat of Bateman. Not that big, but runs good lines and has a bit of mongrel in him.
Future FC captain.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:46 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 676
It is also ridiculous to compare him to Bateman who is an exceptionally good player and was one of the very best teenage forwards I have ever seen. Turgut has been progressing well still has room for physical improvement. If he carries on at his current rate then there's plenty to look forward to. Only 21 and more potential upside than the much older Hadley or the smaller Fash. Hope all of them go well though.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, andy 1962, Bandicoot, Bombed Out, rodney_trotter, swissfan, Tarquin Fuego, themightynortherner, Touchliner, x teacher, yorksguy1865 and 136 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,1031,55876,0444,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM