[quote="knockersbumpMKII"]I'm sorry but I really don't rate Turgut that highly at the moment, sure he's got time on his hands to get better but he's only 2 years younger than Bateman and the disparity in quality is massive. the likes of Fash and even Matongo are in front of him as far as value to the team IMHO.



he's also a niggly little sod, that late shoulder charge/hit on the Cas player well after the ball had gone and a few other things in previous games are really not something you'd expect of a junior player wanting to make their way up the ladder. If Green was fit and/or we had Hadley he wouldn't get a look in for me.[/quoteI

I can see turgut being a good player for us. So what if he niggles the opposition. Nice to see a youngster who's got abit of mongrel about him. As long as he's smart with it and doesn't turn into a penalty machine.