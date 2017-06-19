Wilde 3 wrote:
With it looking likely that this could be Ellis last year, do you think putting a contract to Savelio would be good business? He is a pretty destructive runner and isn't fully developed yet, very young, and combined with the return of Hadley next year, could see is with a high quality, young back row.
Savelio looks something really special given his age. BUT..Word is his attitude is off and hes a terrible trainer. Which I think sounds true if I think logically about it. Was at saints. Young player of the yr. Not long after moved on. Loan at cas but they never appeared to get much out of him or tried to sign permanent. Gone to wire on a 1 year deal. Started off the year looking a real prospect again. But suddenly out of the team a while. Back in now mind but still not tied to a deal
Maybe the kind of player radders could get right attitude wise in which case got a future international