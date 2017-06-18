WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:27 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1529
Mrs Barista wrote:
Talanoa was incredible today. What a player.


Injured his knee late on,hope he is not out for several more weeks

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:16 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24789
Location: West Yorkshire
bonaire wrote:
Injured his knee late on,hope he is not out for several more weeks

Well I think we'd all hope that.
Image

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:36 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1836
Location: East stand!
Panda92 wrote:
I think all questions over Talanoa have been due to his injury record not ability. Everybody knows how talented he is.


What is this injry record though..It's nothing overly dramatic. If he plays most of the rest of season he'll be pushing 100 games in 4 years. Not really that concerning. Not when weighed up v what he provides
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:47 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1836
Location: East stand!
Funny how quickly people's opinions can slap them in the face..I've seen on here connor was a nothing signing and pointless-been invaluable in the cover he's provided
Carlos would struggle to get in the team,even called poor by 1 or 2..And from last year he isn't a centre-looks sublime at his best. Everything you want in a centre. I'd probs have him in the mix for player of the season..Kelly obvs but carlos among our consistent best barring 2 consecutive stinkers(team as a whole)
Talanoa for me as I've probably banged on about loads is massive for us and massively under rated by the fan base
Even Mini got huffs n puffs from some
What I'm saying really is what a great balanced squad Radders has assembled and really does deserve some credit for some truly astute signings :CLAP:
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:14 am
Ellam User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3378
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Get Carlos signed up for longer
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:17 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17866
Location: Back in Hull.
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Funny how quickly people's opinions can slap them in the face..I've seen on here connor was a nothing signing and pointless-been invaluable in the cover he's provided
Carlos would struggle to get in the team,even called poor by 1 or 2..And from last year he isn't a centre-looks sublime at his best. Everything you want in a centre. I'd probs have him in the mix for player of the season..Kelly obvs but carlos among our consistent best barring 2 consecutive stinkers(team as a whole)
Talanoa for me as I've probably banged on about loads is massive for us and massively under rated by the fan base
Even Mini got huffs n puffs from some
What I'm saying really is what a great balanced squad Radders has assembled and really does deserve some credit for some truly astute signings :CLAP:


I was one of those who undervalued Talanoa, we had a debate about it on here earlier in the season, have to say you was right and I was wrong. Playing really well and really glad he is signed for next year, particularity with Fonua going.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, altofts wildcat, Ashton Bears, Cardiff_05, Chris71, Cotillion, DABHAND, Dave K., DGM, drdnght, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Homenaway, howard2345, jakeyg95, Neil HFC, nleech, Ranjit, RhinoLaney, rodney_trotter, shauney, simon_tem, Soul Boy, The FC Aces, tigersteve, Touchliner, Wytchfynder General, yorksguy1865 and 290 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,1942,17576,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM