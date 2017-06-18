Funny how quickly people's opinions can slap them in the face..I've seen on here connor was a nothing signing and pointless-been invaluable in the cover he's provided
Carlos would struggle to get in the team,even called poor by 1 or 2..And from last year he isn't a centre-looks sublime at his best. Everything you want in a centre. I'd probs have him in the mix for player of the season..Kelly obvs but carlos among our consistent best barring 2 consecutive stinkers(team as a whole)
Talanoa for me as I've probably banged on about loads is massive for us and massively under rated by the fan base
Even Mini got huffs n puffs from some
What I'm saying really is what a great balanced squad Radders has assembled and really does deserve some credit for some truly astute signings
