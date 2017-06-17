WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:55 am
Irregular Hoops
Looks like the new regulations is going to make recruitment trickier for all clubs.
Against that backdrop, retaining Michaels makes sense.
Don't need Rankin, we've got an upgrade in Connor.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:09 pm
the cal train
Miloudi just scored a double for the reserves on debut, including the winner.
Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:29 pm
Raggytash
Whoever was disappointed that we kept Talanoa, is a bonafide idiot. Beast today, and even more important with Mahe going.
Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:49 pm
Panda92
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 22, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 2926
Raggytash wrote:
Whoever was disappointed that we kept Talanoa, is a bonafide idiot.


I think all questions over Talanoa have been due to his injury record not ability. Everybody knows how talented he is.
Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:51 pm
Mrs Barista
Raggytash wrote:
Whoever was disappointed that we kept Talanoa, is a bonafide idiot. Beast today, and even more important with Mahe going.

Talanoa was incredible today. What a player.
Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:54 pm
Raggytash wrote:
Whoever was disappointed that we kept Talanoa, is a bonafide idiot.


Did somebody on here say that??? :shock:
