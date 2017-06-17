|
|
Looks like the new regulations is going to make recruitment trickier for all clubs.
Against that backdrop, retaining Michaels makes sense.
Don't need Rankin, we've got an upgrade in Connor.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:09 pm
|
|
Miloudi just scored a double for the reserves on debut, including the winner.
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:29 pm
|
Whoever was disappointed that we kept Talanoa, is a bonafide idiot. Beast today, and even more important with Mahe going.
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:49 pm
|
Raggytash wrote:
Whoever was disappointed that we kept Talanoa, is a bonafide idiot.
I think all questions over Talanoa have been due to his injury record not ability. Everybody knows how talented he is.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:51 pm
|
Raggytash wrote:
Whoever was disappointed that we kept Talanoa, is a bonafide idiot. Beast today, and even more important with Mahe going.
Talanoa was incredible today. What a player.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:54 pm
|
Raggytash wrote:
Whoever was disappointed that we kept Talanoa, is a bonafide idiot.
Did somebody on here say that???
|
|