WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment and retention

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Recruitment and retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:36 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14865
Panda92 wrote:
Could we afford to lose all 3 of Fonua, Michaels, and Naughton? That would leave us with just Talanoa (missed a lot through injury over the last 2 years) and Rawsthorne (inexperienced). Even with a new signing (who we don't yet know the quality of) that still looks a bit light. I suppose Griffin could also do a job if injuries necessitate it but he is also the back-up centre.


Don't forget there is also Logan to add in to the backline mix, he is making his injury return for the reserves this weekend.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:59 pm
Steve0 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 03, 2003 6:33 pm
Posts: 617
Location: Skipton / Sheffield
HDM says we're having talks with Michaels about a one year extension. I'd be happy to keep him for cover for another year, does need to work on his contesting of high balls though! Not been impressed with Griffin though, would be looking to move him on if we could.

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:05 pm
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1615
Location: Top of the East Stand
Steve0 wrote:
HDM says we're having talks with Michaels about a one year extension. I'd be happy to keep him for cover for another year, does need to work on his contesting of high balls though! Not been impressed with Griffin though, would be looking to move him on if we could.


Would be disappointed if this was in place of a replacement for Fonua. Would leave us with backs next year of:

Shaul
Talanoa
Michaels
Griffin
Tuimavave
Connor
Rawsthorne
Logan
Bower?

That look about right?

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:05 am
Greavsie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 11, 2005 6:59 am
Posts: 2021
Location: city of hull
if we are re-signing Michaels I`m assuming we have failed in bringing anybody in from overseas to replace Fonua
FC THROUGH AND THROUGH

Image

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:09 am
Steve0 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 03, 2003 6:33 pm
Posts: 617
Location: Skipton / Sheffield
We wouldn't be after rankin as a replacement winger would we? Only signed for the giants till the end of the year...

Re: Recruitment and retention

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:10 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24766
Location: West Yorkshire
Greavsie wrote:
if we are re-signing Michaels I`m assuming we have failed in bringing anybody in from overseas to replace Fonua

The rules have changed, right? Would we now be able to bring in a player like Fonua with limited NRL first team experience? Not sure how many realistic targets that meet the new criteria there would be.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, braytontiger, Dave K., Floodlit'79, Greavsie, McFc, oooh Gravy!, oud3pstander, yorksguy1865 and 169 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,0531,44976,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
 NOW 
Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
Postponed
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM